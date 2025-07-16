Why Did Virat Kohli Jump 12 Points Despite T20I Retirement To Become First Cricketer With 900+ Ratings in All Three Formats?

Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli stole the headlines earlier today that once again established him as one of the best players ever to play the sport. The dynamic right-hander became the first-ever cricketer to achieve 900+ rating points in ICC Rankings across all three formats of the game.
The development came after Kohli’s T20I ratings improved from 897 to 909 despite him retiring from the shortest format last year following India’s T20 World Cup 2024 win. With the boost, Kohli also entered the record books for holding the top-spot in T20I rankings for the longest time – 1202 days, the most by any cricketer in the format.
The latest developments no doubt came as a shock to fans since the 36-year-old has called it quits and hasn’t played T20Is for over a year now. The update in Kohli’s numbers comes as part of a historical revision which is a regular process by the ICC, where the apex cricket body updates its official records across formats, after reviewing historical match data and recalculating rating points awarded for individual performances.
These adjustments do not reflect any recent on-field performances but are derived based on calculations and data analysis. While few other players also saw minor rating changes in this update, Virat Kohli’s 12-point surge stood out as it served a testament to his incredible talent.
With Kohli now playing only the ODI format, he was expected to return in India colours next month for the Bangladesh tour where the teams were expected to play three ODIs and as many T20Is. However, with the bilateral series now postponed indefinitely, fans will have to wait longer to see the former India skipper in action.
India’s next ODI series is scheduled for October where the Men in Blue will tour Australia for a limited-overs tour, featuring three ODIs followed by five T20Is. The ODI leg begins on October 19 and Kohli will make his first appearance there since winning victory in the Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year.
