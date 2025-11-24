Why Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja Were Preferred Over Axar Patel in India Squad for South Africa ODI Series

He scored 75 runs and took three wickets in AUS vs IND ODI series.

The recent India squad announcement for the South Africa ODI series raised quite a few eyebrows as Ravindra Jadeja made a comeback, while Axar Patel was left out. At first glance, it might seem like a routine rotation or workload management. But when we dig a little deeper, the selectors’ choice emerges either as a masterstroke or a potential blunder.

India Squad for South Africa ODI Series

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c, wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, and Dhruv Jurel.

Ravindra Jadeja Returns, Role of Washington Sundar

The return of Ravindra Jadeja is essentially a like-for-like replacement for Axar, both being left-arm orthodox spin-bowling all-rounders who add balance to the playing XI. Jadeja’s vast experience and proven credentials often give him the edge over other spinners. With over 2,800 ODI runs at an average above 32 and 231 wickets at an economy rate below five, Jadeja becomes a valuable asset for any team. It’s the flexibility, calmness under pressure, and match-winning abilities with both bat and ball, plus stunning fielding, that make him stand out. In the 50-over format, Jadeja last represented India during the Champions Trophy 2025.

Washington Sundar adds a different dimension. Being an off-spinner, he complements Jadeja’s left-arm orthodox spin by offering control and variations to choke runs in the middle overs. Using his height and accuracy, Sundar gives India much-needed depth in both departments. His recent performances, especially Down Under against Australia, showed he is now a reliable lower-order batter and a bowler who adapts to changing game situations effectively. He took the second most wickets for India in the series, five wickets in three matches at 19 average and five runs per over.

Omission of Axar Patel Sparks Debate Amid Tactical Rotations and Workload Management

Axar Patel’s omission is not about form or fitness, but team composition. He played a solid role during the Australia ODIs with three wickets at 4.45 economy and a crucial 75 runs, the second-highest for India. But replacing Axar, who had no performance issues, invited frustration from fans and pundits alike.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar, at the Australia series squad announcement, had said, “We can only carry one left-arm spinner in the squad, and with Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav there, we don’t need more. It’s just a short series. Unfortunately, Jadeja is missing out.”

This statement implied a preference for Axar during overseas tours like Australia’s pace-friendly wickets. Yet Jadeja was brought back against South Africa without a clear explanation, highlighting a change that creates confusion about their distinct roles.

For over a year now, Axar has solidified his place batting at No.5, breaking India’s right-handed batting dominance in the top six and delivering crucial knocks in high-pressure games, including the T20 World Cup 2024 final and Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. However, with Rishabh Pant now part of the squad as a keeper-batter, the need for a left-handed batter in the top five batters allows Jadeja to bat lower down at seven. But as Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer return, space in the top six tightens, potentially leaving an all right-handed top six batting lineup.

Going forward, India’s choices between Jadeja, Axar, and Sundar will be intriguing. How these three spin-bowling all-rounders share roles and stake claims will be crucial for India’s balance, especially with the ODI World Cup 2027 looming.

At this point, the most logical conclusion is that Axar has been rested. Given a five-match T20I series following an ODI series, and with Jadeja retired, Axar remains the obvious selection.

