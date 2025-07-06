Why Washington Sundar’s Delivery To Dismiss Ben Stokes in ENG vs IND 2nd Test Was Very Special

Washington Sundar removed Ben Stokes just before the lunch break on Sunday.

India spinner Washington Sundar struck just before lunch on day five of the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Sunday, removing skipper Ben Stokes in the 41st over of the host’ run-chase.

Washington Sundar struck Ben Stokes LBW and the latter wasn’t happy with the decision. He then opted for a review and Hawkeye showed that Ben Stokes’ bat was very much behind the pad and the ball was crashing onto the top of middle stump.

Why Washington Sundar’s dismissal of Ben Stokes was very special

Washington Sundar’s dismissal of Ben Stokes on Sunday was unique and special. According to CricViz, Washington Sundar’s delivery to Ben Stokes drifted almost 5.4 degrees onto the pads.

That, according to CricViz, is the highest degree of drift by a spinner in England during Tests in the era of ball-tracking. This particular statistic is however for Tests that have taken place in England since 2007.

All matches (55) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 130/8 PHL 183/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – TKW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 169/5 BMP 101/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST 127/3 MAR 124/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 94/2 BSP 91/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST 110/6 MAR 121/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – ATPG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – GENW – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W 164/10 DGW-W 202/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 TYP-W 41/0 DGW-W 191/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Ireland Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025 SCO-W – TYP-W – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – JER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR 203/6 THUO 84/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – SFU – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW 62/4 RWT 138/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – VMK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML 120/7 TAN 192/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN 207/2 GER 159/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Bulawayo South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM – SA 465/4 Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A 243/10 SL-A 294/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – WTS 22/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – CBG – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 IDTT 220/5 DID 55/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM 122/4 KENT 118/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH 182/7 BB 1/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Chesterfield Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER 189/3 YOR 200/6 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM 178/3 SOM 2/0 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT 90/3 LEI 188/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR 152/9 WOR 2/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO 185/3 MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – ESS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W 154/2 SOM-W 153/8 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – DUR-W 16/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W 159/5 ESS-W 93/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W 124/3 BRB-W 123/7 Fixtures Standings

Washington Sundar’s dismissal of Ben Stokes had an interesting sequence of events. There were just a few more overs before the lunch break on Sunday, and Nitish Kumar Reddy had already handed over his jumper to the umpire. However, skipper Shubman Gill made a change in the last minute as he brought on Washington Sundar.

In the last ball of Washington Sundar’s first over, Rishabh Pant requested him to give Ben Stokes a single so that the England captain could be on strike against Ravindra Jadeja.

ALSO READ:

That, however, did not happen, and Jadeja ended up bowling one more over before Washington Sundar resumed from the other end once again. Bowling Washington Sundar again just before the lunch break, eventually turned out to be a defining moment in the match.

England stare at defeat in second Test vs India

At the time of writing this report, England, who have been set a target of 608, were in trouble at 190/6 with Chris Woakes and Jamie Smith in the middle.

India had declared their second innings at a total of 427/6 following a century from Shubman Gill and fifties from KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. England had beaten India by five wickets in the first Test in Leeds last week to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.