Why Washington Sundar’s Delivery To Dismiss Ben Stokes in ENG vs IND 2nd Test Was Very Special

Washington Sundar removed Ben Stokes just before the lunch break on Sunday.
India spinner Washington Sundar struck just before lunch on day five of the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Sunday, removing skipper Ben Stokes in the 41st over of the host’ run-chase.
Washington Sundar struck Ben Stokes LBW and the latter wasn’t happy with the decision. He then opted for a review and Hawkeye showed that Ben Stokes’ bat was very much behind the pad and the ball was crashing onto the top of middle stump.
Washington Sundar’s dismissal of Ben Stokes on Sunday was unique and special. According to CricViz, Washington Sundar’s delivery to Ben Stokes drifted almost 5.4 degrees onto the pads.
That, according to CricViz, is the highest degree of drift by a spinner in England during Tests in the era of ball-tracking. This particular statistic is however for Tests that have taken place in England since 2007.
Washington Sundar’s dismissal of Ben Stokes had an interesting sequence of events. There were just a few more overs before the lunch break on Sunday, and Nitish Kumar Reddy had already handed over his jumper to the umpire. However, skipper Shubman Gill made a change in the last minute as he brought on Washington Sundar.
In the last ball of Washington Sundar’s first over, Rishabh Pant requested him to give Ben Stokes a single so that the England captain could be on strike against Ravindra Jadeja.
That, however, did not happen, and Jadeja ended up bowling one more over before Washington Sundar resumed from the other end once again. Bowling Washington Sundar again just before the lunch break, eventually turned out to be a defining moment in the match.
At the time of writing this report, England, who have been set a target of 608, were in trouble at 190/6 with Chris Woakes and Jamie Smith in the middle.
India had declared their second innings at a total of 427/6 following a century from Shubman Gill and fifties from KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. England had beaten India by five wickets in the first Test in Leeds last week to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
