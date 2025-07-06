News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Why Washington Sundar's Delivery To Dismiss Ben Stokes in ENG vs IND Second Test Was Very Special
indian-cricket-team

Why Washington Sundar’s Delivery To Dismiss Ben Stokes in ENG vs IND 2nd Test Was Very Special

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 6, 2025
2 min read

Washington Sundar removed Ben Stokes just before the lunch break on Sunday.

Why Washington Sundar's Delivery To Dismiss Ben Stokes in ENG vs IND Second Test Was Very Special

India spinner Washington Sundar struck just before lunch on day five of the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Sunday, removing skipper Ben Stokes in the 41st over of the host’ run-chase.

Washington Sundar struck Ben Stokes LBW and the latter wasn’t happy with the decision. He then opted for a review and Hawkeye showed that Ben Stokes’ bat was very much behind the pad and the ball was crashing onto the top of middle stump.

Why Washington Sundar’s dismissal of Ben Stokes was very special

Washington Sundar’s dismissal of Ben Stokes on Sunday was unique and special. According to CricViz, Washington Sundar’s delivery to Ben Stokes drifted almost 5.4 degrees onto the pads.

That, according to CricViz, is the highest degree of drift by a spinner in England during Tests in the era of ball-tracking. This particular statistic is however for Tests that have taken place in England since 2007.

Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Indonesia INA

130/8

Philippines PHL

183/6

Philippines beat Indonesia by 53 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 11:45 AM IST
Greece Women GRC-W

Turkey Women TKW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Serbia Women SBA-W

Bulgaria Women BUL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Turkey Women TKW-W

Serbia Women SBA-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

169/5

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

101/7

BCC Spartan beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 68 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
Sofia Stars SOST

127/3

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

124/6

Sofia Stars beat MUS Akademik Ravens by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

94/2

BCC Spartan BSP

91/9

MUS Akademik Ravens won by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
Sofia Stars SOST

110/6

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

121/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Leuven Lions LEUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Ostend Tigers OSTG

Liege Stallions LEST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Brussels Bashers BRBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Antwerp Giants ATPG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Brussels Bashers BRBA

Gent Wolves GENW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
Scorchers Women SCO-W

164/10

Dragons Women DGW-W

202/4

Dragons Women beat Scorchers Women by 38 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
Typhoons Women TYP-W

41/0

Dragons Women DGW-W

191/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Typhoons Women TYP-W

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
Guernsey GUE

Scotland SCOT

Match Abandoned

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
Italy ITA

Jersey JER

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Reds MR

203/6

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

84/10

Malaysia Reds beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 119 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

62/4

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

138/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Malawi ML

120/7

Tanzania TAN

192/4

Tanzania beat Malawi by 72 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Bahrain BHN

207/2

Germany GER

159/8

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Germany GER

Tanzania TAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Bulawayo
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

465/4

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
Australia A AUS A

243/10

Sri Lanka A SL-A

294/7

Sri Lanka A beat Australia A by 51 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Piton Strikers PTS

Whiptail Smashers WTS

22/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

220/5

Dindigul Dragons DID

55/4

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Glamorgan GLAM

122/4

Kent KENT

118/9

Glamorgan beat Kent by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Durham DURH

182/7

Birmingham Bears BB

1/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Chesterfield
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Derbyshire DER

189/3

Yorkshire YOR

200/6

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Hampshire HAM

178/3

Somerset SOM

2/0

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Nottinghamshire NOT

90/3

Leicestershire LEI

188/2

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Northamptonshire NOR

152/9

Worcestershire WOR

2/1

Match delayed due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Gloucestershire GLO

185/3

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Hampshire Women HAM-W

154/2

Somerset Women SOM-W

153/8

Hampshire Women beat Somerset Women by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Durham Women DUR-W

16/1

Match Abandoned

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Surrey Women SUR-W

159/5

Essex Women ESS-W

93/5

(D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Lancashire Women LAN-W

124/3

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

123/7

Lancashire Women beat Birmingham Bears Women by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings

Washington Sundar’s dismissal of Ben Stokes had an interesting sequence of events. There were just a few more overs before the lunch break on Sunday, and Nitish Kumar Reddy had already handed over his jumper to the umpire. However, skipper Shubman Gill made a change in the last minute as he brought on Washington Sundar.

In the last ball of Washington Sundar’s first over, Rishabh Pant requested him to give Ben Stokes a single so that the England captain could be on strike against Ravindra Jadeja.

ALSO READ:

That, however, did not happen, and Jadeja ended up bowling one more over before Washington Sundar resumed from the other end once again. Bowling Washington Sundar again just before the lunch break, eventually turned out to be a defining moment in the match.

England stare at defeat in second Test vs India

At the time of writing this report, England, who have been set a target of 608, were in trouble at 190/6 with Chris Woakes and Jamie Smith in the middle.

India had declared their second innings at a total of 427/6 following a century from Shubman Gill and fifties from KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja. England had beaten India by five wickets in the first Test in Leeds last week to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ben Stokes
Cricket
England vs India
India
Washington Sundar
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Did India Miss The Trick By Not Bowling Mohammed Siraj in The First Hour of ENG vs IND Day 5, Former Coach Ravi Shastri Weighs In

Did India Miss The Trick By Not Bowling Mohammed Siraj in The First Hour of ENG vs IND Day 5, Former Coach Weighs In

India needs four more wickets to level the series.
8:06 pm
Sreejita Sen
[WATCH] Akash Deep Breathes Fire Early on Day 5, Sends Harry Brook Packing in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

[WATCH] Akash Deep Breathes Fire Early on Day 5, Sends Harry Brook Packing in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

England lost a couple of quick wickets on the morning of Day 5 of the second Test.
6:19 pm
Amogh Bodas
Akash Deep Under the Scanner For Joe Root Dismissal, Sparks Debate on Legality of Delivery in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Akash Deep Under the Scanner For Joe Root Dismissal, Sparks Debate on Legality of Delivery in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Akash Deep sent Joe Root packing for six runs in the second innings of the second Test.
5:06 pm
Amogh Bodas
eng vs ind 2nd test day 5 weather rain forecast edgbaston weather india vs england

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 Weather Update: Edgbaston Weather And Hourly Rain Forecast As India Look To Bowl England Out

4:17 pm
CX Staff Writer

Former England Players Explains What Indian Pacers Did Better Than England in 2nd Test in Edgbaston

As the match heads into Day 5, England need 536 more runs while India are just seven wickets away from victory.
2:08 pm
Sagar Paul
'Draw Is Better Than Last Week's Win': Former England Captain Michael Vaughan's Stunning Remark After India Set A Mammoth Target in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

‘Draw Is Better Than Last Week’s Win’: Former England Captain’s Stunning Remark After India Set A Mammoth Target in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

England needs to chase 536 runs on the final day to win the second Test.
1:45 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.