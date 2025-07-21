Will Akash Deep Play In The ENG vs IND 4th Test? India’s Likely Pace Attack For Manchester Test Revealed

Akash Deep suffered a groin niggle during the third Test against England.
India pacer Akash Deep sustained a goin injury during the third Test against England at Lord’s, with his participation in the upcoming fourth Test hanging in the balance. The fourth Test between England and India is scheduled to begin on Wednesday (July 23) and will take place at Manchester’s Old Trafford. England are leading the five-match series 2-1.
Multiple reports state that Akash Deep won’t play the crucial fourth Test against England in Manchester. According to Times of India, the Bengal pacer has been undergoing a fitness assessment with bowling coach Morne Morkel and the team physio supervising him.
The report added that the 28-year-old was seen bowling from the James Anderson End at Old Trafford. However, he still won’t be fit enough to play the fourth Test.
The right-arm pacer has been in excellent form in the ongoing series against England. Akash collected 10 wickets in the Edgbaston Test that India won, but only took one wicket in the Lord’s Test that ended in a loss for India.
With Akash Deep set to miss the fourth Test against England, Prasidh Krishna could return to the bowling lineup in his absence. He will join Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj in India’s pace-bowling attack.
Prasidh Krishna was dropped from the India playing XI for the third Test, with Jasprit Bumrah returning, mainly due to the former’s subpar performance.
Prasidh took five wickets across both innings of the first Test and just managed to take one wicket in the second match. He went over an economy rate of six in both innings of the first Test. He also went close to an economy rate of six in the first innings of the third Test.
Meanwhile, this will be the third Test that Jasprit Bumrah is playing in the series, meaning he would have played all of his three Tests with this. To manage his workload, it was decided before the series that the Gujarat pacer would only play three Tests after having sustained a back spasm earlier this year.
With Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh being ruled out due to injuries, India have no option but to play Bumrah in Manchester. Should Akash Deep be fit to play the fifth Test, it would mean that Jasprit Bumrah sits out of that.
Mohammed Siraj leads the wicket-takers’ chart in the ongoing series with 13 scalps, whereas Jasprit Bumrah has taken 12 wickets and is in second place. Akash Deep is in third place with 11 wickets.
