Will Arshdeep Singh Make His Debut in ENG vs IND 5th Test?
indian-cricket-team

Will Arshdeep Singh Make His Debut in ENG vs IND 5th Test?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 29, 2025
2 min read
Will Arshdeep Singh Make His Debut in ENG vs IND 5th Test?

The Indian team will head to Oval for the final game of the ENG vs IND Test series and have a task cutout to win the contest in a bid to level the series, after currently trailing 1-2. h

Ahead of the series finale, it is now understood that the Indian pace attack will once again be rejigged with Arshdeep Sing set to make his long-awaited Test debut. Notably, Arshdeep was expected to play in the fourth Test at Manchester as well, but an injury to his bowling arm in the practice session ruled him out.

However, with Gambhir clearing that all Indian pacers are fit, there’s a strong chance for Arshdeep to feature at Oval. He was also spotted bowling at full tilt at the optional practice session earlier today (July 29).

Along with him, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep, who too missed the Manchester Test with injury, are likely to be the other two pacers. Last match debutant Anshul Kamboj will be dropped after a lacklustre outing where he managed just one wicket from his 18 overs and went at an economy rate touching 5.0.

ALSO READ:

Will Jasprit Bumrah play in ENG vs IND 5th Test?

The big question still remains whether Jasprit Bumrah will play the decider at Oval, starting from July 31. Before coming to England, it was already decided that Bumrah would feature in only three of the five games owing to workload management. He has already played the allotted three Tests but now with series on the line, it remains to be seen if Gambhir and the Indian management play the talismanic pacer one extra game.

Bumrah had also suffered an injury scare in the last game at Manchester where he rolled his ankle on the stairs and looked in discomfort. A call on his availability is thus expected to be taken later closer to the game. If he plays, then Akash Deep is likely to be sidelined with Siraj, Bumrah and Arshdeep making up India’s pace attack and Shardul Thakur as the fourth seamer.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Arshdeep Singh
ENG vs IND
India
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

