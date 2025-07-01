News
Harmanpreet Kaur
indian-cricket-team

Will Harmanpreet Kaur Play In The Second T20I Against England?

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 1, 2025
3 min read

She did not even talk to the media and missed the first T20I in Nottingham, which India won by 97 runs.

Harmanpreet Kaur

India’s skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was spotted training ahead of the second T20I against England, which is set to be played on Tuesday, according to a report on ESPN. Kaur sustained a head injury as she was hit during the T20 warm-up match against ECB Development XI last week. On the back of her injury, she could not take part in the opening game of the five-match series. The Indian team management has not taken any call on Harmanpreet’s inclusion in the playing XI for the upcoming second T20I match against England.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Injury Update

It is still not certain which bowler hit Harmanpreet that resulted in the injury, as she played an innings of 28 off 16 before getting dismissed by Sarah Glenn. After the practice match, she did not even talk to the media and missed the first T20I in Nottingham. Despite her absence, the women in Blue defeated the English side by 97 runs.

ALSO READ:

“There are positive signs, she [Harmanpreet] has joined the practice session today. She will be assessed and monitored post the practice session”, Sneh Rana said on Monday.

Smriti Mandhana’s Masterclass

In Harmanpreet’s absence, Smriti Mandhana took the leadership onus and also smashed her maiden T20I century, helping India take a 1-0 lead. The English team were outplayed in both departments, with Lauren Bell the lone warrior, taking three wickets. The Indian team played brilliantly as they posted a commanding total of 210/5 in their 20 overs after being sent in to bat first. In reply, the English side crumbled to just 113 runs in the first T20I at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday.

On the back of her century, Mandhana became the first Indian woman batter to score a hundred in all three formats of international cricket. 

Will Harmanpreet Kaur play the ENG vs IND 2nd T20I?

While Harmanpreet was spotted during the training session, it is unclear whether she will play the second T20I of the series. A final decision on Harmanpreet’s participation in the game will be made today before the toss.

It is also unclear who could make way for her in the playing XI. Shafali Verma returned to the T20I setup and opened the batting with Mandhana in the first game, but couldn’t quite get going as she made 20 off 22 balls. If she makes way, Harleen Deol will likely open the batting with Harmanpreet taking the a middle-order spot.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG-W vs IND-W
Harmanpreet Kaur
Indian Women's Cricket
Smriti Mandhana
Sneh Rana
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

