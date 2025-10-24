Will India Face Australia in The Semi Final Of The Women’s World Cup 2025?

India are placed fourth with six points.

India booked their spot in the semi final of the Women’s World Cup 2025 with a comfortable victory over New Zealand on Thursday. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side hammered the White Ferns by 53 runs on DLS method after posting 340 runs in 49 overs.

The range of emotions from Indore to Navi Mumbai that ended with a Q ❤



Aptly summed up by vice-captain and centurion Smriti Mandhana 💯🫡 – By @mihirlee_58



Get your #CWC25 tickets 🎟 now: https://t.co/vGzkkgwXt4#TeamIndia | #WomenInBlue | #INDvNZ | @mandhana_smriti pic.twitter.com/sPs1gUqpyd — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 24, 2025

India joined Australia, England, and South Africa as all four spots in the semi finals were sealed. The home side had a shaky path to the top four, having lost to the other three semi finalists in back-to-back games after winning the first two. Now the big question remains who will India face in the semifinals.

Will India Face Australia In The Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi Final?

The biggest challenge in women’s cricket is facing Australia. And that challenge is even bigger in the ICC tournaments. Australia have won seven out of 12 Women’s World Cup editions, including the previous one.

The Aussies are strong favourites to clinch the trophy yet again. They are the only unbeaten side in the ongoing tournament, having won five out of six games with one fixture ending in a no result. The reigning champions have a deep batting line-up and a quality bowling attack, making them nearly unbeatable.

Understandably, no team would want to face Australia in the semi final. India fans are also dreading the thought of it but will the Women in Blue have to go through the champions?

As per the semi final draw, the table-toppers will face the fourth-placed team while second and third-placed teams will take on each other. Australia are currently on the top with 11 points from six games while South Africa are second with 10 points. England are placed third with nine points, followed by India on six points.

India can reach a maximum of eight points so the fourth place is fixed. The top place will be decided by the clash between Australia and South Africa tomorrow. The winner will finish first, or in case of a no result, Australia will top the table and will meet India in the semi final.

ALSO READ:

India’s Road To The Semi Final

India were the second favourites to win the Women’s World Cup 2025 before the tournament started. They kicked off their campaign with a 58-run victory against Sri Lanka and followed it up with a 88-run win versus Pakistan.

The hosts then hit a roadblock as they lost a close thriller to South Africa. In the next game, they piled on 330 runs against Australia but ended up losing by three wickets with an over to spare. India’s hopes took a further hit when they lost to England by four runs. They eventually secured a semi final berth with a win in a must-win clash against New Zealand.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.