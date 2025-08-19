Will Jasprit Bumrah Play All Matches in Asia Cup 2025? India Selector Drops Availabilty Update

His last T20I outing came in the T20 World Cup 2024 final.
A notable selection in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad is Jasprit Bumrah, whose workload management has been the talk of the town. His recurring back issues forced him to play only three Tests on the England tour, and he has been out of white-ball teams for a while.
However, the team management has decided to draft him into the Asia Cup 2025 side, and he will lead the bowling attack. The chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, explained that there’s no written plan with Bumrah, and he has had ample rest after the England series, as Bumrah was released midway through the fifth Test.
During the press conference for the squad announcement, he confirmed that the ace pacer will continue to be available in patches, and the management hopes he can play as much as possible. They want him available for all the crucial matches, and the Asia Cup is one of those vital tournaments.
“There are World Cups, Champions Trophy, or big series like England, Australia – you want him available. Because he’s picked up injuries over the last 2-3 years, because of how unique and special it is – it won’t change. As we go along, how he’s feeling and when we require him is the most important thing, but we hope he’s available more often than not.”
Despite all the injury management and precautions with Jasprit Bumrah, the team management understands the value of keeping him in the rhythm. He must keep playing from time to time, irrespective of the format, to remain in the groove and doesn’t take time to settle down, which can happen if he keeps missing all the matches.
He gets more than a month’s rest for the Asia Cup 2025, which should be sufficient, and this tournament will help him get into the T20 groove after playing enough red-ball games for India. His last T20I outing came in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, and he hasn’t played any white-ball match for India since, even if he was available for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025.
Now, the focus will shift to the shortest format as India have a home T20 World Cup next year, and Bumrah will be their best bet in the tournament. Hence, this Asia Cup will serve as preparation for that competition, and the squad selection is accordingly.
Bumrah can take a rest after the Asia Cup 2025 and remain unavailable for the home Test series against the West Indies to manage his workload. On average, he will bowl four overs in the Asia Cup and won’t have unreasonably big spells to bowl, like in Tests.