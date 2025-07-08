News
Will Jasprit Bumrah Play the ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s After Missing the Edgbaston Test Match
indian-cricket-team

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play the ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s After Missing the Edgbaston Test Match?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: July 8, 2025
3 min read

Now, all eyes are on the Lord’s Test which starts on July 10

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play the ENG vs IND 3rd Test at Lord’s After Missing the Edgbaston Test Match

India beat England by 336 runs in the second Test at Edgbaston, levelling the series 1-1. Skipper Shubman Gill was brilliant with the bat in both innings as he scored 430 runs in the match, while Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep delivered with the ball. Siraj took six wickets in the first innings, and Akash Deep picked six in the second, and a 4-fer in the first innings. England were never in control chasing 608 and were bowled out for 271.

With Bumrah missing the match, India’s strong performance surprised many. Now, all eyes are on the Lord’s Test which starts on July 10, with everyone waiting to see if Bumrah returns to the playing eleven.

Will Jasprit Bumrah Play Lord’s Test?

Yes, Jasprit Bumrah will play at Lord’s. Before the series started, India said Bumrah would only play three of the five Tests to manage his workload. That made the Edgbaston win without him very important. Speaking at the post-match press conference after the Edgbaston Test, captain Shubman Gill confirmed, “Bumrah will definitely be back for the Lord’s Test.”

Even without Bumrah, bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep stepped up to defeat England. Now, with Bumrah playing two of the remaining three Tests, India will look to win both to clinch the series. Bumrah is a game-changer and his skills will suit Lord’s conditions. With the series tied at 1-1, his return gives India a strong chance to take the lead.

ALSO READ:

Likely India Playing XI for Lord’s

India are expected to make a change in the playing XI for the third Test at Lord’s. The opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul is likely to remain the same. However, the No. 3 position is still not fixed. India tried Sai Sudharsan in the first Test and Karun Nair in the second. Both showed some promise but haven’t fully secured the spot. Still, India might avoid making more changes, and Karun Nair could get another chance to prove himself at Lord’s. Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant have led the middle order brilliantly so far, and with decent performances from Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar with the bat in the second test, the team looks settled in that department. Nitish Kumar Reddy could still get another chance even though his last outing wasn’t impactful.

In the bowling unit, Jasprit Bumrah is set to return after being rested, which may see Prasidh Krishna dropping out. Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep made a strong impression in the last Test and are expected to retain their places. The team seems confident with this core group, and with the series level, they’ll look to continue the momentum at Lord’s.

India Likely XI for Lord’s Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

ENG vs IND
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

