Will Karun Nair Be Included In India Playing XI For ENG vs IND 3rd Test At Lord’s?

The 33-year-old batter has made the scores of 0, 20, 31, and 26 across four innings so far.

The Indian team was able to make a huge turnaround after losing the first Test match against England in Leeds, as under the leadership of Shubman Gill, they defeated England by 336 runs in the Edgbaston Test. However, there have been a lot of talks going around about Karun Nair and his place in India’s playing XI.

The right-hand batter made a comeback to the Indian team after eight long years. But he has not been able to make an impact with the bat so far in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. His inclusion in the playing XI for the Lord’s Test is still under the scanner.

All matches (57) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 172/5 PHL 176/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 246/6 SK 42/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Live – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL 175/3 GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL – TRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT – TRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT – BUL – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA 93/2 HAST 159/5 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR 155/7 NAJC 177/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – CCC 11/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – DC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – CD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 JER – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – ITA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – London India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB – THUO – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU 131/10 MINY 132/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – MINY – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – RWT – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – TAN 52/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – HAM-W – Fixtures Standings

Sanjay Manjrekar Backs Sai Sudharsan Ahead Of Karun Nair

Speaking about the same, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned that Sai Sudharsan should be given a preference ahead of Karun Nair at the No.3 position. Sudharsan played in the first Test, where he scored 0 and 30, and as a result, he warmed the bench for the next game at Edgbaston. Nair replaced Sudharsan at the No.3 position in the second Test and again failed to make an impact with his willow.

“I thought Sai Sudharsan, after just one match, to be left out considering he is a young player that we are looking at the future. He played pretty okay in the second innings. I’d like to stick with him, but this team management is not afraid to chop and change depending on the vibe”, Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

ALSO READ:

Why Sai Sudharsan Should Play the Lord’s Test?

As of now, the Karnataka-born batter has collected the scores of 0, 20, 31, and 26 across four innings in the ongoing five-Test match series. Manjrekar opined that the Indian management should not have chopped Sudharsan after just one game.

The former India cricketer also said that when it comes to bat at No.3, Sudharsan is better suited than Nair. He also added that the Indian team cannot think of complacency, as Shubman Gill has scored truckloads of runs.

“But I would like to see Sai Sudharsan at No.3. Karun Nair is not a No.3 player in my book. It is unfair to drop him after one Test if everyone is getting big hundreds. I think Sai deserves that opportunity as well,” said Manjrekar.

Gill amassed 147 in the first innings of the series opener. He then followed it up with 269 and 161 at Edgbaston. The Indian team is gearing up for the third Test against England, starting from July 10 at the iconic Lord’s.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.