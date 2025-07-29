News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Will Mohammed Shami Play in Asia Cup 2025? Former India Opener Drops Huge Prediction
indian-cricket-team

Will Mohammed Shami Play in Asia Cup 2025? Former India Opener Drops Huge Prediction

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 29, 2025
3 min read

He had bagged a three-wicket haul on his latest T20I appearance against England in February 2025.

Will Mohammed Shami Play in Asia Cup 2025? Former India Opener Drops Huge Prediction

The Asia Cup 2025 is all set to commence on September 9 and it will be played in the 20-over format to function as a buildup for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. However, questions have arisen regarding the place of veteran pacer Mohammed Shami in India’s T20I squad for the upcoming marquee event.

Upcoming – test – United Kingdom
County Championship Division One, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Banstead BAN

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Spencer SPE

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Banstead BAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Twickenham TWI

Spencer SPE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Weybridge WEY

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
East Molesey ESM

Twickenham TWI

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Guwahati Giants GUG

197/9

Navarang Club NVR

41/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Gauhati Town Club GTC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Guwahati Giants GUG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
31 Jul 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Amo Sharks ASS

128/10

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Amo Sharks ASS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago
USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies Women U19 WIU19-W

United States Of America Women U19 USAU19-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Birmingham
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
30 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leicester
World Championship of Legends, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Australia Champions AAC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leicester
World Championship of Legends, 2025
29 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings

Will Mohammed Shami be Included in India’s T20I Squad for Asia Cup 2025?

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has strongly opined that the veteran seamer would not be able to secure a place in the national team’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Notably, the 34-year-old also had a dismal outing in the recent season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) acquired him for a huge amount of INR 10 crores for the IPL 2025, following his release from the Gujarat Titans (GT) squad. But the bowler featured in only nine league-stage matches and scalped just six wickets at an expensive economy of 11.23, before being dropped by the franchise due to his poor run of form. His stats in the format also read as – 27 wickets in 25 matches at an economy of 8.95.

“I can almost guarantee that Mohammad Shami won’t be there in that because Shami was only being played to test his fitness and prepare him for the Champions Trophy. Now that bus has sailed, and if he is not part of Tests, I don’t see him playing T20 cricket at this point in time,” stated Chopra on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ:

Will Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal Return to India’s T20I Squad?

The cricketer-turned-commentator also mentioned that though the management would look to include India’s newest Test captain Shubman Gill and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal to the 20-over setup, after a brilliant show in the ongoing red-ball tour of England, but it would not be much easier due to the latest stats of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma while opening for India in the format.

Though Samson endured a difficult outing in the latest T20I series against England at home, with just 51 runs in five matches, his opening partner Abhishek notched up some smashing knocks to seal his spot in the format. The 24-year-old ended the five-match T20I series with 279 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 219.68, which also included his highest T20I score of 135.

“The current team play incredibly well when we play T20Is. There will be a temptation to make Yashasvi or Shubman Gill part of the team, but will it be that straightforward?” added Chopra.

However, the defending champions India have been placed in Group A alongside the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan and Oman for the league stage fixtures. India will kick off their campaign against the UAE, where the matches are scheduled to take place, on September 10.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Aakash Chopra
Abhishek Sharma
Asia Cup 2025
India
Mohammed Shami
Sanju Samson
Shubman Gill
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Ravindra Jadeja ENG vs IND Test

‘He’s Unable To Win Test Matches’ – Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams India Player Despite Manchester Heroics

As of now, the 36-year-old player has amassed 454 runs in the ongoing five-match Test series against England.
3:24 pm
Ashish Satyam
Gautam Gambhir fights with pitch curator ENG vs IND 5th Test 2025 The Oval

‘You don’t tell us what to do’ – Gautam Gambhir Loses Cool With Pitch Curator at The Oval Ahead of ENG vs IND 5th Test

3:04 pm
Disha Asrani
Former RCB Players Dale Steyn and Tabraiz Shamsi Oppose Each Other As Debate Around Handshake Saga At Manchester Grows

Former RCB Players Oppose Each Other As Debate Around Handshake Saga At Manchester Grows

Controversy erupted during the fourth England vs India Test in Manchester recently.
10:07 am
Vishnu PN
Washington Sundar ENG vs IND Royal Challengers Bengaluru

‘He Was Dropped for 11 Straight Matches’ – India Star’s Father Blasts RCB for Wasting Talent After Match-Saving Century in Manchester

He has amassed over 200 runs in three matches.
12:57 am
Aditya Ighe
‘Only My Son Doesn’t Get’ – Washington Sundar Father Blasts Selectors for Not Giving Regular Chances After Manchester Heroics

‘Only My Son Doesn’t Get’ – India Star’s Father Blasts Selectors for Not Giving Regular Chances After Manchester Heroics

10:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘If I Were the Captain’ – Sunil Gavaskar Reveals What He Would Have Done against Ben Stokes After Handshake Gate

‘If I Were the Captain’ – Sunil Gavaskar Reveals What He Would Have Done against England After Handshake Gate

7:59 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.