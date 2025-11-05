Will Nitish Kumar Reddy Play AUS vs IND 4th T20I? India Coach Gives Major Update on Availability

India will lock horns with Australia in the fourth T20I on Thursday.

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel provided a fitness update on promising all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who was ruled out of the first three T20Is of the five-match series against Australia due to injury.

The BCCI had released a statement before the T20I series opener in Canberra, confirming that “the all-rounder was ruled out of the first three T20Is and the BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress.”

Nitish, recovering from a left quadriceps injury and recent neck spasms, which have further affected his mobility and recovery, completed all fielding, batting, and bowling drills ahead of the fourth T20I, but his participation remains subject to a final fitness assessment. The 22-year-old sustained a left quadriceps injury during the second ODI in Adelaide.

While Nitish Reddy’s availability remains uncertain, Morkel suggested the coaching staff is closely monitoring his progress.

“He did all his work that was needed or expected of him today. Fielding, batting, bowling – he ticked all of that. We will find out now, after the assessment, where he is at,” said Morkel.

With premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya already sidelined due to injury, Reddy’s absence has left Shivam Dube as the only seam bowling all-rounder available for India. Notably, Dube himself experienced fitness issues ahead of the T20I series, being ruled out of the opening round of the Ranji Trophy with back stiffness.

Nitish Reddy’s Role in India’s Squad

There are several questions that have been raised regarding Nitish Kumar Reddy’s role in the team. In the recently concluded Test series at home against West Indies, he didn’t get enough overs to bowl, which baffled pundits and former cricketers. Following the series, India’s Test captain Shubman Gill explained the reason behind this approach, saying that the management focuses on players like Nitish.

Batting lower down the order and contributing with the ball, Nitish has been impressive in the T20I format so far, smashing 90 runs in four matches at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 180, including a fifty, while taking three wickets. Henceforth, his return would certainly bolster balance and depth in the squad, particularly with the selection of major tournaments on the horizon.

The team management’s careful approach to Reddy’s is understandable given his injury record, including knee and ligament troubles earlier this year.

With the series level 1-1 and every match crucial preparation for the T20 World Cup, all eyes will be on whether Nitish Kumar Reddy receives the green light after his final assessment before the Carrara Oval clash.

India and Australia will meet in the fourth T20I in Queensland on Thursday, November 6. After the three-match series, the series remains tied at 1-1, with the opener in Canberra having been washed out.

