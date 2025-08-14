News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Will Ravi Shastri Return At the Helm For India? Former Head Coach Breaks the Ice On the Discussion
indian-cricket-team

Will Ravi Shastri Return At the Helm For India? Former Head Coach Breaks the Ice On the Discussion

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 14, 2025
4 min read

Shastri was head coach of the Indian team for a brief tenure.

Will Ravi Shastri Return At the Helm For India? Former Head Coach Breaks the Ice On the Discussion

Since the assumption of Gautam Gambhir in the role of India’s head coach, a lot has happened. The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announcing their retirement from the format has been the biggest highlight off the field. But when we take a look at the team’s Test performances on the field, the numbers do not look very promising either. The team is going through a transition under young captain Shubman Gill. Their recent heroics in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy are surely worth applauding. From India’s former head coach Ravi Shastri to Sachin Tendulkar – everyone heaped praises for the team’s achievements at The Oval.

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

148/7

Cambodia Women CAM-W

34/10

Singapore Womens beat Cambodia Women by 114 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

29/2

Cambodia Women CAM-W

28/6

Singapore Womens won by 8 wickets

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Sir Oliver Split SOS

103/2

Zagreb Warriors ZGW

102/5

Sir Oliver Split beat Zagreb Warriors by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

106/8

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

109/0

Zagreb Assassins beat Zagreb Sokol by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
Sir Oliver Split SOS

Rijeka Markhors RJM

76/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Yorkshire YOR

75/4

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 11:15 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
SLC Greens SLGR

46/1

SLC Greys SLGY

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
14 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
15 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
Pakistan Shaheens PS

224/4

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings

Having said that, there have been a lot of questions lingering around the decision-making of Gautam Gambhir as the head coach. India’s performances in his tenure till now have been on and off, and his team selection is known to be too defensive. More than 50% of the Test matches played in Gambhir’s tenure till now have ended up on the wrong side, which will slowly start to raise concerns. In the midst of all the chaos, former head coach Ravi Shastri has broken the ice about his thoughts of being at the helm of Indian cricket again.

The 63-year-old was the head coach for a period of four years, before which he also served as the team’s director for two years. Shastri propelled India towards multiple glorifying moments along with then captain Virat Kohli. One of the most famous things the duo did was to build a bowling attack which could take the pitch out of consideration. Shastri spoke about the role, and also stated how big a responsibility it is to be at the helm. Shastri won two series on Australian soil in his tenure, and was also leading the series 2-1 in England when the fifth match was postponed due to COVID-19.

“I did it for 7 years, my friend; it takes its toll. So I need a breather. It’s 250 plus days a year, just the travel and the amount of hours that go into the nets, and things of that sort, it takes a toll”, Shastri said in an interview for Sky Sports Cricket.

ALSO READ:

Ravi Shastri On Shubman Gill For India’s Future

The former Indian head coach had no second thoughts when asked about the quality of Test skipper Shubman Gill. Gill scored 754 runs in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He ended with just 20 runs short of the record which Sunil Gavaskar holds. Gill’s 269 and 161 in the second Test at Edgbaston spoke volumes of the talent and temperament he possesses. The Indian skipper also ended up with the most runs in the five-match Test series.

Shastri expressed his views on the future of Gill, and was all praises for the 25-year-old. He said that the youngster will lead the team for a long time ahead and is here to stay. Shastri also went on to speak about Gill’s batting technique and referred to it as very fluent. Right from his U19 days, one could see a lot of promise in the way Gill went about his game. His century against Pakistan U19 in the ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup is where he announced himself.

As a captain, the series was a big one for Gill. The responsibility of leading the team, and not letting the same creep into one’s batting is extremely difficult. And Shastri thinks he aced the battle in England. The way he held himself in pressure situations was a treat to watch. Though he will get better with time, there is a lot of promise. One advantage India will have is that Gill has age on his side. On his very first overseas tour where conditions are quite brutal, he helped India level the five-match series.

“He [Shubman Gill] will be there for a long long time. You saw the kind of series he had here in England; he’s only going to get better. He’s right up there, very regal, and has that look in him. He is very easy on the eyes and very fluent”, said Shastri in the interview.

Gautam Gambhir
India
Ravi Shastri
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Multiple CSK, LSG Stars Set To Feature As Maharashtra Announce Squad For 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament

Multiple CSK, LSG Stars Set To Feature As Maharashtra Announce Squad For 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament

The tournament will be played from August 18 onwards.
6:24 pm
Amogh Bodas
Rishabh Pant Gautam Gambhir ENG vs IND

India Wicket-Keeper Expresses Frustration Via Social Media Post Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025

He had a disappointing IPL 2025 season.
2:20 pm
Aditya Ighe
Rohit Sharma India Irfan Pathan Border-Gavaskar Trophy BGT 2024-25

Former India Cricketer Makes Shocking Claims Over Rohit Sharma Interview During Border-Gavaskar Trophy

He played 67 Tests in his career before retiring in May 2025.
1:04 pm
Ashish Satyam
After England Test Heroics, Key India Pacer Akash Deep Ruled Out of Duleep Trophy 2025 With Injury

After England Test Heroics, Key India Pacer Ruled Out of Duleep Trophy 2025 With Injury

6:36 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
csk-youngster-ayush-mhatre-named-captain-of-mumbai-team-for-2025-buchi-babu-tournament

CSK Youngster Named Captain of Mumbai Team for 2025 Buchi Babu Tournament

He was impressive for CSK in IPL 2025.
August 12, 2025
Vishnu PN
womens-world-cup-2025-matches-could-be-moved-out-of-chinnaswamy-stadium-thiruvananthapuram-being-considered-as-back-up

Women’s World Cup 2025 Matches Could Be Moved Out of Chinnaswamy Stadium, THIS Venue Being Considered as Back-Up

Bengaluru is scheduled to host a few games of the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup.
August 12, 2025
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.