Will Ravindra Jadeja Be in Trouble After Breaking BCCI Guidelines on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2nd Test?

Ravindra Jadeja went against the BCCI rules on Day 2 of the second Test between India and England at Birmingham but he is not expected to face any punishment.

Breaking Protocol for Preparation: Ravindra Jadeja’s Early Arrival Explained

After the Australia tour, the BCCI had introduced a rule that players should not travel to or from the ground alone and must use the team bus. However, Jadeja reached the ground separately.

He did this because he wanted to get in some extra batting practice before resuming his innings. With India collapsing twice in the previous Test at Leeds, Jadeja felt it was important to be better prepared this time. So, he might not face any sanction. He was on 41 overnight and rescued India from 211 for 5. He believed that facing the new ball early in the day could be crucial. His aim was to survive that period and make it easier for the rest of the batters.

Ravindra Jadeja Reflects on the Challenges of Batting in English Conditions

Jadeja batted well until lunch and combined with Shubman Gill to steady the innings. He explained that in England the ball can swing anytime and it is hard to feel completely set as a batter. The longer you bat the better it is. He was eventually dismissed for 89 by a sharp delivery from Josh Tongue but not before adding 203 runs with Gill which helped India cross the 500 run mark.

“Somewhere I felt that I should go and bat extra because the ball was still new,” Jadeja said. “I felt if I can see the new ball off, it would become easy for the rest of the innings. Luckily I could bat till lunch, and then Washy [Washington Sundar] also batted well with Shubman. The more you bat in England, the better it is because you never feel you are set in England. At any time a ball can swing and take your edge or bowl you.”

Ravindra Jadeja Reflects on Taking Responsibility in Pressure Situations

Ravindra Jadeja said that contributing with the bat in overseas matches gives him great satisfaction. Coming in when the team was in trouble and putting together a big partnership was a challenge that he accepted. He added that doing well in these situations gives him confidence for future matches and shows that he can play an important role with the bat as well.

“When you contribute with the bat for the team, it feels great, when you are playing outside India, and the team needs you more, it feels good,” Jadeja said. “From 210 for 5, to put together a big partnership to take the team forward, it is a challenge. I took it as a challenge. If you can stick around with the captain and put together a big partnership, it gives you confidence as a cricketer and a batter that in the coming matches also you can contribute.”

