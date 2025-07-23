Will Rishabh Pant Bat In The Second Innings Of ENG vs IND Manchester Test?

India are placed at 264/4 at the end of Day 1.

India closed Day 1 of the fourth Test on 264/4. But this series, for the hosts, is turning out to be the one with heaps of injuries. After three of their players were ruled out of the Test, vice-captain Rishabh Pant has now sustained an injury to his right leg. The left-handed batter attempted to hit a shot off Chris Woakes, but eventually ended up hitting the ball on his foot to sustain an injury. Pant looked in a lot of pain after the blow and had to be carried out of the stadium in a medical van. There was some swelling on his foot, which was very evident after the ball hit him. India will hope that the wicketkeeper-batter recovers in time.

India’s highest run-scorer, Sai Sudharsan, attended the press conference after the Day’s play. Upon being asked about the condition of his vice-captain, he narrated that he was in a lot of pain. Sudharsan also stated that Pant was taken to the hospital for further scans, and a decision will be taken by the medical team after the reports come in. To add to that, the Gujarat Titans (GT) opener mentioned that it would be a huge blow if he weren’t able to play in the Test further. But Sudharsan also assured that the rest of the batters are ready to take the workload and know the importance of this Test.

Rishabh Pant – A Vital Cog In the ENG vs IND Series

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter has shattered records throughout his Test career. He registered centuries in both innings in the first Test at Headingley, making his name amongst one of the best wicketkeeper-batters India ever produced. After being hit on his left finger in the third Test at Lord’s, he still came out and scored a gutsy fifty for his team. He was playing on an unbeaten 37 when he got injured. His contributions, not just in terms of runs, but also in terms of impact, have played a huge role in shaping up the series for India. Captain Shubman Gill and the team management will hope he recovers well in time.

