Will Shreyas Iyer Play The South Africa ODI Series? Latest Injury Update On India Star

The ODI series against South Africa will kickoff on November 30.

The newly appointed Indian vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has sustained a major blow in the final ODI of the Australia series. As he did not take any further part in the fixture, the question among the fans has arisen that — Will Shreyas Iyer play the South Africa ODI series?

Shreyas Iyer Injury Update

During the third 50-over match in Sydney, the batter had run backwards to grab a stunning catch of the Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey. But unfortunately, Shreyas suffered a serious injury due to the heavy fall on the ground. The 30-year-old was seen in visible pain as he immediately left the field with the physios to receive medical attention.

Notably, India did not need their No.4 in a sub-par 237-run chase against the hosts. After a 24-run contribution from the recently elected ODI captain Shubman Gill, India’s veteran pair of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli successfully finished the task with a mammoth unbeaten partnership of 168 runs.

During the second innings, as the Men in Blue were inching closer to the target, the management shared a crucial update regarding Shreyas’ injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed that the player had suffered an injury in his left rib cage and was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

“Shreyas Iyer sustained an injury to his left rib cage while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation and assessment of his injury.” — read the statement.

ALSO READ:

Will Shreyas Iyer Play South Africa ODI Series?

According to recent reports, the batter is not yet confirmed to feature in India’s squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. Following the five-T20Is in Australia, the Men in Blue will next play the Proteas for a long all-format series at home. The 10-fixture encounter will begin with the Tests on November 14.

Considering the latest information, Shreyas will need at least three weeks of recovery to be fit on time before the South Africa ODIs. But if it proves to be a hairline fracture for the batter, he would not be able to participate in the 50-over rubber, starting on November 30.

“He will have to report to the Centre of Excellence on his return. Further reports are awaited before one can conclude if he will require more time for recovery. If it is a hairline fracture then it might take longer. If it is three weeks before RTP [Return To Play], then there is a chance that it could be touch and go before November 30,” noted a BCCI source.

However, Shreyas was continuing a great run of form and a sudden injury could be a major setback for the current one-format player. India’s top-scorer of the triumphant Champions Trophy 2025 was also among the runs in Australia, putting up a crucial 61 in the second fixture in Adelaide.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.