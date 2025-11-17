Will Shubman Gill play IND vs SA 2nd Test In Guwahati?

The Indian skipper could only play three balls in the first Test in Kolkata.

India’s loss to South Africa in the first Test in Kolkata is not their only cause of concern. To add to their already existing woes at home, skipper Shubman Gill, who was injured on the second day of the Test is doubtful for the second Test in Guwahati starting November 22. The Indians will have to be at the top of their game in the second Test, considering World Test Championship (WTC) points are at stake.

Shubman Gill was all fine until he walked out to bat on the second day of the Test. But soon after facing his third delivery, the 25-year-old Indian skipper was seen in an uncomfortable zone. The Indian physiotherapist was called onto the field for preliminary examination, and it so turned out that Shubman Gill had to leave the field.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper had to be taken to the nearby hospital for scans, which later revealed that it was neck spasm. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed on the morning of Day 3 that Shubman Gill would take no further part in the first Test. It is being speculated that his workload had a role to play in his injury.

Shubman Gill has been constantly playing cricket since the commencement of the IPL 2025 season, in the form of all three formats. Moreover, the Indian Test and ODI skipper was one of the four players to fly directly to Kolkata from Australia, where the Men in Blue played a five-match T20I series against the Aussies.

Shubman Gill was discharged from the hospital on November 16, but whether he will take part in the second Test is yet to be ascertained. Head coach Gautam Gambhir expressed that the medical team would access the situation in the next couple of days. However, Gill would not be travelling with the side to Guwahati as of now.

The Shubman Gill Absence — India’s Trouble Doubles

India could not chase 124 on the third day of the first Test, as the team succumbed to the Proteas after being dismissed for 93. To add to that, this is India’s fourth Test defeat at home under Gautam Gambhir. Losing a Test match at home was an unusual event for the Indians. But with the kind of pitches th hosts are dishing out, the results do not seem surprising.

That being said, it will be important for the Indian management to be ready with their combination if Shubman Gill misses the second Test in Guwahati. Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal would come in as a replacement for the recovering Gill, with the first choice being given to the former. But that would once again put Gautam Gambhir in a mix.

The team batted Washington Sundar at No.3 in the first Test in Kolkata. However, if the management is about to bring in Sai Sudharsan in place of his GT skipper, either him or Washington Sundar will have to bat at a different position than where they did in their last games. This has been a recurring issue with the Indian side, where the slots are not cemented.

Additionally, the kind of pitches that the Indians have provided are a cause of concern. Their batting order is not one of the best against spin, like it once used to be. Furthermore, touring teams have increased their awareness against spin bowling and are better equipped. Providing spin-friendly tracks negate the difference in quality between the two sides, which nullifies India’s home advantage.

