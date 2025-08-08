Women’s World Cup 2025 Matches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Doubt After Maharaja Trophy T20 Moved to Mysuru

The high-octane league will be taking place from August 11 to 28 and will be played as a closed-door event with no spectators in attendance.
The much-awaited fourth edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 will be played at the Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Cricket Stadium in Mysuru. Earlier, the tournament was slated to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
As per reports, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) could not manage to get a green signal from the Bengaluru police to organise the tournament. The high-octane league will be taking place from August 11 to 28 and will be played as a closed-door event with no spectators in attendance.
After RCB lifted their first-ever IPL title this year, they went to Bengaluru to take part in a victory parade on June 4, which transpired at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The event soon witnessed agony as 11 people died and numerous people were injured because of a deadly stampede.
ALSO READ:
Post the incident, the Karnataka Government appointed Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission, which considered Chinnaswamy Stadium unsafe for mass gathering. However, the tournament schedule will remain the same despite the venue shift to Mysuru.
The first day of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 will witness Gulbarga Mystics take on Mangaluru Dragons on August 11, followed by Mysore Warriors facing last year’s runners-up Bengaluru Blasters in the evening clash. Double-header face-offs will go throughout the league phase, with the play-offs set to take place from August 26 and the final on August 28.
Since the league has been shifted to Mysuru, former India cricketer Gundappa Vishwanath was elated with this decision.
“It has happened before in Mysuru and it has always been a good centre. Mysuru has always been a rich catchment area for Karnataka cricket, and it is great to see T20 cricket return to Mysuru. It’s called the Maharaja Trophy, so it is a fitting venue.”
Teams Of Maharaja Trophy 2025
The likes of Mysore Warriors, Bengaluru Blasters, Hubli Tigers, Gulbarga Mystics, Shivamogga Lions, and Mangaluru Dragons are the teams that will compete against each other in order to win a coveted trophy.
Fans will get to see some big names playing in the league, including Prasidh Krishna, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Abhinav Manohar, Shreyas Gopal, and Manish Pandey.
