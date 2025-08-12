News
womens-world-cup-2025-matches-could-be-moved-out-of-chinnaswamy-stadium-thiruvananthapuram-being-considered-as-back-up
indian-cricket-team

Women’s World Cup 2025 Matches Could Be Moved Out of Chinnaswamy Stadium, THIS Venue Being Considered as Back-Up

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 12, 2025
2 min read

Bengaluru is scheduled to host a few games of the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup.

womens-world-cup-2025-matches-could-be-moved-out-of-chinnaswamy-stadium-thiruvananthapuram-being-considered-as-back-up

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is reportedly at risk of losing the opportunity to host matches of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, which starts from September 30.

Bengaluru in danger of losing Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 matches

According to ESPNCricinfo, this development comes after the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) failed to receive police approvals to host the matches. The deadline to get the police approvals was August 10.

This development also comes in the aftermath of a stampede that took place near the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL title win celebrations.

Bengaluru is scheduled to host the opening match of the Women’s World Cup between India and Sri Lanka on September 30. The venue is also scheduled to host England vs South Africa (October 3), India vs Bangladesh (October 26) and the second semi-final (October 30).

Thiruvananthapuram likely to be considered as back-up venue

However, should Bengaluru lose the hosting rights for the showpiece tournament, then the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram is being considered as a back-up option. The stadium is scheduled to host Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 from August 21 to September 7, but if needed, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) will reportedly have a back-up plan.

The KSCA is also reportedly looking at an option of hosting the Women’s World Cup matches with a reduced crowd. However, it remains to be seen if the BCCI will approve of this idea because as of now, Bengaluru is the venue for the final on November 2 should Pakistan fail to qualify.

ALSO READ:

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 tournament, organised by the KSCA, is currently ongoing. The Chinnaswamy Stadium was scheduled to host the matches of Karnataka’s premier T20 tournament, but was shifted to Mysore amid the stampede controversy.

According to the ICC guidelines, a venue for a tournament has to handed over to the organisers a month before the tournament gets underway. The report adds that the BCCI and ICC will have to come up with a decision within a week as Thiruvananthapuram could also host warm-up matches on September 25 and September 27.

Bengaluru
Chinnaswamy Stadium
Cricket
Women's World Cup 2025
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Former India Captain Slams Jasprit Bumrah Over Workload Management

‘You Can’t Pick and Choose Your Matches’- Former India Captain Slams Jasprit Bumrah Over Workload Management

Jasprit Bumrah collected 14 wickets from three Tests against England.
7:28 pm
Vishnu PN
Abhimanyu Easwaran India

Former India Player Makes Big Statement On the Future Of Abhimanyu Easwaran

The Bengal-based batter has played 103 Ranji Trophy games and has 27 hundreds to his name.
5:39 pm
Ashish Satyam
India Bowling Coach Morne Morkel Praises Pacer Prasidh Krishna After An Impressive Show in ENG vs IND 5th Test

India Youngster Beats South Africa, England Stars To Win Fourth ICC Player of the Month Award

He was the highest run-getter in the Test series against England.
4:48 pm
Vishnu PN
they-have-said-goodbye-to-the-wrong-format-former-india-cricketer-aakash-chopra-on-rohit-sharma-and-virat-kohli-retiring-from-tests

‘They Have Said Goodbye to the Wrong Format’- Former India Cricketer on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Retiring From Tests

A year after retiring from T20Is, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also retired from Tests.
3:50 pm
Vishnu PN
4 Key Questions India Need To Ponder Over For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection

India will be defending their Asia Cup title in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

4 Key Questions India Need To Ponder Over For Asia Cup 2025 Squad Selection

India will be defending their Asia Cup title in Dubai and Abu Dhabi
2:03 pm
Samarnath Soory
Harmanpreet Kaur Smriti Mandhana

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana Eye Maiden Women’s World Cup 2025 Trophy

The Women in Blue will start their campaign by facing Sri Lanka in the opening game of the ODI World Cup 2025.
10:44 am
Ashish Satyam
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.