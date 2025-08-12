Women’s World Cup 2025 Matches Could Be Moved Out of Chinnaswamy Stadium, THIS Venue Being Considered as Back-Up

Bengaluru is scheduled to host a few games of the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup.
The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is reportedly at risk of losing the opportunity to host matches of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, which starts from September 30.
According to ESPNCricinfo, this development comes after the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) failed to receive police approvals to host the matches. The deadline to get the police approvals was August 10.
This development also comes in the aftermath of a stampede that took place near the Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4 during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL title win celebrations.
–
–
191/4
152/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
58/5
161/8
–
–
71/8
129/5
Zagreb Sokol beat Zagreb Warriors by 58 runs
134/7
91/4
Zagreb Sokol beat Sir Oliver Split by 43 runs
100/6
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
136/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
142/4
138/5
Gauhati Town Club beat City Cricket Club by 6 wickets
123/10
124/5
Nabajyoti Club beat Bud Cricket Club by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
101/1
100/10
Kuala Lumpur beat Johor by 9 wickets
106/5
101/10
Perak beat Selangor by 5 wickets
216/4
4/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
165/10
218/7
South Africa beat Australia by 53 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Bengaluru is scheduled to host the opening match of the Women’s World Cup between India and Sri Lanka on September 30. The venue is also scheduled to host England vs South Africa (October 3), India vs Bangladesh (October 26) and the second semi-final (October 30).
However, should Bengaluru lose the hosting rights for the showpiece tournament, then the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram is being considered as a back-up option. The stadium is scheduled to host Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 from August 21 to September 7, but if needed, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) will reportedly have a back-up plan.
The KSCA is also reportedly looking at an option of hosting the Women’s World Cup matches with a reduced crowd. However, it remains to be seen if the BCCI will approve of this idea because as of now, Bengaluru is the venue for the final on November 2 should Pakistan fail to qualify.
ALSO READ:
The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 tournament, organised by the KSCA, is currently ongoing. The Chinnaswamy Stadium was scheduled to host the matches of Karnataka’s premier T20 tournament, but was shifted to Mysore amid the stampede controversy.
According to the ICC guidelines, a venue for a tournament has to handed over to the organisers a month before the tournament gets underway. The report adds that the BCCI and ICC will have to come up with a decision within a week as Thiruvananthapuram could also host warm-up matches on September 25 and September 27.