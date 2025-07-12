‘Worked With F1 Coaches’ – KL Rahul Opens Up on Mental Drills To Improve Reaction Times After Century in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

KL Rahul was dismissed for 100 from 177 balls at Lord's.

India opener KL Rahul scored his second century of the ongoing five-match Test series against England on day three of the third Test at Lord’s on Saturday.

At the end of the day’s play, the Karnataka batter explained the mental preparations he goes through in order to bat long hours. KL Rahul scored a patient 100 runs from 177 balls, hitting 13 fours during his knock.

KL Rahul speaks after scoring century at Lord’s

He was involved in a 141-run partnership with Rishabh Pant for the fourth wicket, with the latter having scored a half-century. “I spent some time with an expert for some mental drills to improve my reaction times. Seen this in Formula One,” KL Rahul said at the press conference after the third day of the third Test on Saturday.



“Worked with coaches who work with F1 guys and adventure sport. That’s the only thing which has been different. I always enjoy batting long hours,” he added.

With the Indian cricket team undergoing a transition after the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, KL Rahul has been opening with Yashasvi Jaiswal in all three games against England.

KL Rahul’s series vs England so far

The 33-year-old has thus far scored 336 runs from five innings at an average of 67.20. In the first Test, KL Rahul played a knock of 137 runs from 247 balls, with his innings lasting 381 minutes. He had scored 18 fours in that innings.

Coming back to the match, India were all out for 387 in the first innings, which was also the first innings total of England. Apart from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja (72) also scored a fifty.

Karun Nair, the No.3 batter for this Test, got off to a confident start but only managed to score 40 runs from 62 balls. At stumps on Saturday, England were 2/0 after one over with openers Zak Crawley (2) and Ben Duckett (0) having begun the hosts’ second innings.

