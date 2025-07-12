News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
‘Worked With F1 Coaches’ – KL Rahul Opens Up on Mental Drills To Improve Reaction Times After Century in ENG vs IND 3rd Test
indian-cricket-team

‘Worked With F1 Coaches’ – KL Rahul Opens Up on Mental Drills To Improve Reaction Times After Century in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 13, 2025
2 min read

KL Rahul was dismissed for 100 from 177 balls at Lord's.

‘Worked With F1 Coaches’ – KL Rahul Opens Up on Mental Drills To Improve Reaction Times After Century in ENG vs IND 3rd Test

India opener KL Rahul scored his second century of the ongoing five-match Test series against England on day three of the third Test at Lord’s on Saturday.

At the end of the day’s play, the Karnataka batter explained the mental preparations he goes through in order to bat long hours. KL Rahul scored a patient 100 runs from 177 balls, hitting 13 fours during his knock.

KL Rahul speaks after scoring century at Lord’s

He was involved in a 141-run partnership with Rishabh Pant for the fourth wicket, with the latter having scored a half-century. “I spent some time with an expert for some mental drills to improve my reaction times. Seen this in Formula One,” KL Rahul said at the press conference after the third day of the third Test on Saturday.

“Worked with coaches who work with F1 guys and adventure sport. That’s the only thing which has been different. I always enjoy batting long hours,” he added.

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Toss – test – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
South Korea SK

165/7

Indonesia INA

162/7

South Korea beat Indonesia by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
Philippines PHL

184/9

South Korea SK

99/10

Philippines beat South Korea by 85 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dambulla
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
Germany GER

155/5

Belgium BEL

160/4

Belgium beat Germany by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
Germany GER

191/5

Belgium BEL

151/8

Germany beat Belgium by 40 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
Germany GER

113/7

Belgium BEL

116/6

Belgium beat Germany by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
Turkey TRK

237/10

Bulgaria BUL

178/10

Turkey beat Bulgaria by 59 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
Turkey TRK

193/4

Gibraltar GBT

198/5

Gibraltar beat Turkey by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
Belgium Belforts BBW

63/3

French Eiffels FELW

143/2

French Eiffels beat Belgium Belforts by 80 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
Belgium Belforts BBW

99/4

Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

98/1

Belgium Belforts beat Belgium Jeanekens by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
French Eiffels FELW

74/1

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

69/1

French Eiffels Won by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

98/2

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

103/0

Luxembourg Mullerthals beat Belgium Jeanekens by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

French Eiffels FELW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

216/3

Navarang Club NVR

108/9

Gauhati Town Club beat Navarang Club by 108 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

103/10

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

70/10

91 Yards Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Navarang Club NVR

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hobart Hurricanes HH

Rangpur Riders RR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Dubai Capitals DC

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Northern Ireland
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

399/6

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Birmingham
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

85/3

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Super Lanka SUL

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Chennai Kings CA CHK

Stack CC STCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bangi
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Blues MB

143/8

Malaysia Reds MR

146/6

Malaysia Reds beat Malaysia Blues by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Texas Super Kings TSKS

166/5

MI New York MINY

172/3

MI New York beat Texas Super Kings by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
14 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

172/6

Karaikal Kniights KAK

173/7

Karaikal Kniights Won by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

142/8

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

148/3

Villianur Mohit Kings beat Mahe Megalo Strikers by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Malawi ML

72/10

Bahrain BHN

76/0

Bahrain beat Malawi by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Tanzania TAN

146/5

Germany GER

140/10

Tanzania beat Germany by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Leeds
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Kent KENT

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Essex Women ESS-W

The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Fixtures Standings

With the Indian cricket team undergoing a transition after the Test retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, KL Rahul has been opening with Yashasvi Jaiswal in all three games against England.

KL Rahul’s series vs England so far

The 33-year-old has thus far scored 336 runs from five innings at an average of 67.20. In the first Test, KL Rahul played a knock of 137 runs from 247 balls, with his innings lasting 381 minutes. He had scored 18 fours in that innings.

ALSO READ:

Coming back to the match, India were all out for 387 in the first innings, which was also the first innings total of England. Apart from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja (72) also scored a fifty.

Karun Nair, the No.3 batter for this Test, got off to a confident start but only managed to score 40 runs from 62 balls. At stumps on Saturday, England were 2/0 after one over with openers Zak Crawley (2) and Ben Duckett (0) having begun the hosts’ second innings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
England vs India
India
KL Rahul
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

‘Grow Some F* B’ – Shubman Gill and Team India Furious at England’s Time-Wasting During ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]

‘Grow Some F*** B****’ – Shubman Gill and Team India Furious at England’s Time-Wasting During ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]

1:02 am
Chandra Moulee Das
2 Successful DRS in 3 Balls: Akash Deep Awards Himself Double Lifeline During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

2 Successful DRS in 3 Balls: Akash Deep Awards Himself Double Lifeline During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

11:30 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Gives Savage Retort to Ben Duckett’s ‘Playing for a Draw’ Taunt During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Gives Savage Retort to Ben Duckett’s ‘Playing for a Draw’ Taunt During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

10:03 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘He Was at the Top of the Tree’- Kane Williamson Terms Virat Kohli As ‘Greatest All-Format Player’ in Last 15 Years

‘He Was at the Top of the Tree’- Kane Williamson Terms Virat Kohli As ‘Greatest All-Format Player’ in Last 15 Years

Virat Kohli continues to play ODIs for India despite retiring from T20Is and Tests.
8:20 pm
Vishnu PN
Discarded India Batter Ajinkya Rahane Reveals Desire for Test Return On-Air During ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 3 Lunch

Discarded India Batter Reveals Desire for Test Return On-Air During ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 3 Lunch

7:17 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Throws Away Wicket on 74 With Risky Single After Ben Stokes Direct Hit During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

[WATCH] Rishabh Pant Throws Away Wicket on 74 With Risky Single After Ben Stokes Direct Hit During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

6:13 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.