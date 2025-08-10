World Cup 2027 Dream in Danger for Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli? BCCI Puts a Special Demand Before Australia Series

Both players have retired from the T20Is and Test format of the game.
Veteran Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already drawn curtains on their Test and T20I careers. One-Day Internationals remain the only format where the duo will represent India at the grandest stage. Their continued presence in ODIs potentially hinges on the 2027 World Cup. But according to media reports, their spots in India’s 50-over squad are uncertain, especially with the World Cup still two years away.
As per Dainik Jagran’s report, the BCCI doesn’t see the star duo in their long-term plans. Even the batting stalwarts’ ages will also go against them, with Kohli reaching 38 and Rohit touching 40. The report further claims that Rohit and Kohli will have to prove their case, fitness, and form by performing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
70/9
20/0
Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 10 wickets (D/L) method
47/10
49/5
Perak beat Johor by 5 wickets
107/8
35/1
48/0
21/2
107/10
The report claims that it could also be their last series in India colours, as the BCCI would be happy to pick younger players, like they are doing in the longest format. However, Kohli and Rohit have both directly or indirectly indicated that they want to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. The duo missed out on the ICC title after missing out on the 2023 edition in the final. Hence, the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia will hold massive importance. The three-match ODI series is slated for October 19, 23, and 25.
The 36-year-old last featured in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2009, where he topped the run chart. The right-hand batter amassed 534 runs in seven innings, averaging an impressive 89. The 38-year-old Rohit, on the other hand, appeared in the tournament multiple times between 2016 and 2018.
Notably, both veterans were asked to play in the Ranji Trophy 2025 earlier this year after an embarrassing Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 defeat. As a result, both made long-awaited Ranji Trophy returns and represented their Ranji teams, but failed massively in their lone outings. A month later, both batters bid adieu to Test cricket after their Ranji turnout. Notably, the duo announced their T20I retirement following India’s T20 World Cup triumph.
However, Rohit, the current ODI captain, has led India to three consecutive white-ball ICC finals in the last 20 months. While India suffered a heartbreaking loss to Australia in the 2023 World Cup final, the Rohit Sharma-led side has clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The Mumbaikar was India’s leading run-getter (257) in the T20 World Cup and scored 180 runs in CT2025 in five innings, striking at 100.00. Having not won the ODI World Cup in his 18-year India career, it has kept the fire in him for winning the 50-over ICC title.
Virat Kohli has been enjoying huge success in ODI cricket. He was the leading run-getter in the 2023 ODI World Cup and India’s second leading run-getter (218) in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He had a miserable T20 World Cup 2024 until the final, where he played a match-winning 76-run knock under pressure.
Both batters last played in the IPL 2025 season, where Rohit scored 418 runs (striking at 418) while Kohli amassed 657 runs, striking at 144.71.
