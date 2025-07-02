‘You Don’t Want To Hear From Me’ – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ben Stokes Involved in Verbal Battle During 2nd ENG vs IND Test [WATCH]

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal got involved in an exchange of words with England skipper Ben Stokes on Day 1 of the ongoing 2nd ENG vs IND Test at Edgbaston.
Trying to play mind games after Jaiswal made a strong start to his and India’s innings, Stokes tried to rattle the youngster with some old-school sledging before Lunch.
The incident happened when Stokes switched to bowling around the wicket, and Jaiswal softly played the ball toward the leg side, quickly calling Karun Nair for a single. As he made his way to the non-striker’s end, the England skipper appeared to say something, prompting a spicy response from Jaiswal.
‘You don’t want to hear from me, come on,” the left-handed batter said.
Their verbal battle did not stop there and it carried on for another delivery afterwards.
Watch the video of the incident below.
ALSO READ:
The 23-year-old once again gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess to notch his fifth half-century in a SENA country. In the process, Jaiswal went past former India Test captain and opener Rohit Sharma’s tally of four, adding his fifth one today.
Jaiswal’s innings was a perfect blend of patience and aggression. Having played patiently with early movement on offer, he went from 16 off 34 to a 16th fifty-plus score in just another 25 deliveries. He slammed a hat-trick of boundaries to reach the landmark.
The dynamic opener has already hit a century in the series opener in Leeds and now looks in the mood to do an encore in Birmingham as well.
As for India, they have decided to drop their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah while also not opting to include the wicket-taking option of Kuldeep Yadav which drew some criticism. Nevertheless, the Shubman Gill-led side has a task cut out for themselves to eke out a win in the second Test after losing the opener and bring the series to level terms.
