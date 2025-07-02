News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
‘You Don’t Want To Hear From Me’ – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ben Stokes Involved in Verbal Battle During 2nd ENG vs IND Test [WATCH]
indian-cricket-team

‘You Don’t Want To Hear From Me’ – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ben Stokes Involved in Verbal Battle During 2nd ENG vs IND Test [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 2, 2025
2 min read
‘You Don’t Want To Hear From Me’ – Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ben Stokes Involved in Verbal Battle During 2nd ENG vs IND Test [WATCH]

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal got involved in an exchange of words with England skipper Ben Stokes on Day 1 of the ongoing 2nd ENG vs IND Test at Edgbaston.

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Maiwand Champions MDS

163/8

Pamir Legends PAL

167/7

Pamir Legends beat Maiwand Champions by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

148/6

Mahipar Stars MPS

144/10

Hindukush Strikers won by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Saint George’s
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka SL

244/10

Bangladesh BAN

99/1

Fixtures
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

142/4

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

127/5

BCC Spartan beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 15 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

149/3

Sofia Stars SOST

154/2

Sofia Stars beat MUS Akademik Ravens by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

120/7

Sofia Stars SOST

122/1

Sofia Stars beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

119/2

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

123/3

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
Sofia Stars SOST

BCC Spartan BSP

99/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

268/6

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – United Kingdom
India tour of England, Test, 2025
England ENG

India IND

182/3

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

31/4

Indonesia Women INA-W

Match Abandoned

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Indonesia Women INA-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
Munster Reds MUR

170/6

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

152/1

Northern Knights (Ireland) beat Munster Reds by 72 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Thunder Cats B THUB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Lexus LEX

Team TGS TGS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

Washington Freedom WAF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
Dindigul Dragons DID

Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

79/5

Fixtures Standings

Trying to play mind games after Jaiswal made a strong start to his and India’s innings, Stokes tried to rattle the youngster with some old-school sledging before Lunch.

The incident happened when Stokes switched to bowling around the wicket, and Jaiswal softly played the ball toward the leg side, quickly calling Karun Nair for a single. As he made his way to the non-striker’s end, the England skipper appeared to say something, prompting a spicy response from Jaiswal.

‘You don’t want to hear from me, come on,” the left-handed batter said.

Their verbal battle did not stop there and it carried on for another delivery afterwards.

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

Yashasvi Jaiswal continues his fine run with another fifty

The 23-year-old once again gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess to notch his fifth half-century in a SENA country. In the process, Jaiswal went past former India Test captain and opener Rohit Sharma’s tally of four, adding his fifth one today.

Jaiswal’s innings was a perfect blend of patience and aggression. Having played patiently with early movement on offer, he went from 16 off 34 to a 16th fifty-plus score in just another 25 deliveries. He slammed a hat-trick of boundaries to reach the landmark.

The dynamic opener has already hit a century in the series opener in Leeds and now looks in the mood to do an encore in Birmingham as well.

As for India, they have decided to drop their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah while also not opting to include the wicket-taking option of Kuldeep Yadav which drew some criticism. Nevertheless, the Shubman Gill-led side has a task cut out for themselves to eke out a win in the second Test after losing the opener and bring the series to level terms.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Jasprit Bumrah Ravi Shastri Sunil Gavaskar ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Former India Legends Blast Indian Team Management For Jasprit Bumrah’s Absence In ENG vs IND 2nd Test

He bowled the most overs by an Indian pacer in the Headingley Test, 1.4 more than Prasidh Krishna.
6:31 pm
Aditya Ighe
Why is Jemimah Rodrigues the Best Choice at No.3 For India in the ODI World Cup 2025 & T20 World Cup 2026? 

Why is Jemimah Rodrigues the Best Choice at No.3 For India in the ODI World Cup 2025 & T20 World Cup 2026? 

Jemimah Rodrigues scored 63 in the second T20I against England at Bristol on July 1.
6:31 pm
Amogh Bodas
Sai Sudharsan Kuldeep Yadav Social media on Gautam Gambhir ENG vs IND 2nd Test

‘Gambhir Era Not Holding Back’ – Social Media Goes Berserk After Exclusion of Star Player In India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

As many as three changes are made for this Test.
5:51 pm
Ashish Satyam
ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India Youth ODI Series in India?

ENG U-19 vs IND U-19 Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India Youth ODI Series in India?

This YODI series will be followed by a two-match Youth Test series.
5:27 pm
Sreejita Sen
Sai Sudharsan dropped ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Why Sai Sudharsan is Not in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test?

A total of three changes are made for this Test.
4:52 pm
Disha Asrani

Why is Kuldeep Yadav Not in India Playing XI for Second Test Against England?

Kuldeep Yadav was expected to feature for India in the second Test against England.
3:42 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.