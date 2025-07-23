News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Yashasvi Jaiswal India opener ENG vs IND Old Trafford Test
indian-cricket-team

Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaches 50-year-old Record At Old Trafford As India Opener During ENG vs IND 4th Test

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: July 23, 2025
3 min read

He struck his 12th Test fifty on Day 1.

Yashasvi Jaiswal India opener ENG vs IND Old Trafford Test

On Day 1 of the ENG vs IND 4th Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal made history by becoming the first India opener in 50 years to score a half-century at Old Trafford. Legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who scored 58 runs in 1974, was the last opener to achieve the feat.

Notably, only four Indian openers so far had managed to score a fifty or more at this venue. They are Vijay Merchant (1936), Syed Mushtaq Ali, Nari Contractor, and Sunil Gavaskar.

The 22-year-old notched up his 12th Test fifty in 96 balls against England’s formidable bowling attack featuring Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Chris Woakes. He displayed great discipline and grit by leaving the outside-off deliveries and dispatched the bad balls to the boundary.

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Hong Kong HKG

162/7

Samoa SAM

159/4

Hong Kong beat Samoa by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore SGP

144/7

Malaysia MAL

209/7

Malaysia beat Singapore by 65 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Samoa SAM

Malaysia MAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
West Indies WI

172/8

Australia AUS

173/2

Australia won by 8 wkts

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Malawi ML

115/4

Rwanda RWA

111/10

Malawi won by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Bahrain BHN

119/2

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

118/7

Huddinge HDN

114/5

Alby Zalmi beat Huddinge by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Jinnah CC JIHCC

122/6

Marsta CC MAR

149/8

Marsta CC beat Jinnah CC by 27 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Huddinge HDN

137/4

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

117/4

Huddinge beat Alby Zalmi CC by 20 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Huddinge HDN

165/3

Jinnah CC JIHCC

162/4

Huddinge beat Jinnah CC by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
Marsta CC MAR

137/6

Alby Zalmi CC ALZ

166/4

Alby Zalmi CC beat Marsta CC by 29 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Huddinge HDN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Huddinge HDN

Jinnah CC JIHCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Rising Phoenix RPH

Marsta CC MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Jinnah CC JIHCC

Rising Phoenix RPH

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

148/7

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

145/7

Bud Cricket Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

139/8

91 Yards Club 91YC

162/9

91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 23 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:30 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Eswatini Women EWW-W

77/9

Mozambique Women MZW-W

165/3

Mozambique Women won by 88 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Malawi Women MWW-W

162/5

Lesotho Women LSN-W

56/10

Malawi Women beat Lesotho Women by 106 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Botswana Women BOT-W

89/4

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

90/5

Sierra Leone Women beat Botswana Women by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Rwanda Women RWA-W

22/0

Cameroon Women CW-W

20/10

Rwanda Women beat Cameroon Women by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Manchester
India tour of England, Test, 2025
England ENG

India IND

140/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Chennai Kings CA CHK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
25 Jul 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Stack CC STCC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Vegas Vikings VEV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
United Arab Emirates UAE

101/3

Kenya KNY

98/10

United Arab Emirates beat Kenya by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
Uganda A UGAA

127/8

Namibia A NBA

18/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Boost Defenders BDS

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
Women’s One Day Cup, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
World Championship of Legends, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Australia Champions AAC

West Indies Champions WIC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
World Championship of Legends, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
24 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
23 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures Standings

Yashasvi Jaiswal Joins Hands With Mohammed Azharuddin

Additionally, Jaiswal became the joint second-fastest batter to score 1,000 runs against England in Test cricket. Playing only his ninth Test against the Ben Stokes-led side, Jaiswal crossed the 1,000-run mark, scoring his 55th run in the innings. He reached the feat in a style, smashing Woakes for a four on the fifth ball of the 36th over.

The southpaw matched former India captain Azharuddin as the joint second-fastest Indian, achieving the feat in just 16 innings. The 22-year-old is, overall, the 20th Indian batter to amass 1,000-plus runs in Tests against the Three Lions.

Notably, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid jointly hold the record for fastest to 1K Test runs against England.

Fastest Indians to score 1,000 Test runs against England 

  • Sachin Tendulkar – 15 innings
  • Rahul Dravid – 15 innings
  • Mohammad Azharuddin – 16 innings
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal – 16 innings

ALSO READ:

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has the most runs against England in the red-ball format. In 32 Tests, Tendulkar amassed a total of 2,535 runs, averaging 51.73, including seven hundreds and 13 fifties. The list is followed by Gavaskar (2,483), Virat Kohli (1,991), Dravid (1,950) and Gundappa Vishwanath (1,880). Jaiswal also became the sixth batter to score 1,000 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC) against England.

Liam Dawson Ends Record-breaching Spree by Yashasvi Jaiswal

KL Rahul and Jaiswal started the Test with 94 off 181. It was India’s first 50-plus opening stand at Old Trafford since gaining independence in 1947, marking their highest first-wicket partnership at the venue in the post-independence era.

After Rahul’s wicket at 46, Jaiswal continued to anchor the day. The Rajasthan Royals opener struck nine boundaries and a six in his crucial knock at the top. He was dismissed at 58 off 107 after edging one to Harry Brook at slip off Liam Dawson on the first ball of the 41st over. The wicket of Jaiswal was Dawson’s first Test scalp after an eight-year-long gap.

While writing this report, India are looking stable with 211/3 on the scoreboard after 67 overs. Rishabh Pant (37) and Sai Sudharsan (47) are unbeaten on the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
India
KL Rahul
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Rishabh Pant Injured Again! Escorted Off by Ambulance After Nasty Blow to Feet in ENG vs IND 4th Test

Rishabh Pant Injured Again! Escorted Off by Ambulance After Nasty Blow to Foot in ENG vs IND 4th Test [WATCH]

10:11 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
CSK Youngster Slams Fastest Fifty in Youth Tests During ENG vs IND U-19 Clash

CSK Youngster Slams Fastest Fifty in Youth Tests During ENG vs IND U-19 Clash

India U-19 won the Youth ODI series by a margin of 3-2.
9:32 pm
Amogh Bodas
No Rohit Sharma, Only Two Indians Make the Cut As AB De Villiers’ Names His All Time Playing XI

No Rohit Sharma, Only Virat Kohli and One Other Indian Make the Cut As AB De Villiers Names His All-Time Playing XI

9:15 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Anshul Kamboj Brought Back Dukes Balls From England After India A tour To Practice Before Earning Test Debut

Anshul Kamboj Brought Back Dukes Balls From England After India A tour To Practice Before Earning Test Debut

6:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Karn Sharma India

From Sweat To Sparkle In India Jersey: Karn Sharma Rises Like A Phoenix

He made his India debut in 2014.
10:06 pm
Disha Asrani
Mohammad Kaif Feels India Should Have Given THIS Player a Chance in ENG vs IND Test at Old Trafford

Mohammad Kaif Feels India Should Have Given THIS Player a Chance in ENG vs IND Test at Old Trafford

India lost the fourth consecutive toss in the series.
6:28 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.