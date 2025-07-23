Yashasvi Jaiswal Breaches 50-year-old Record At Old Trafford As India Opener During ENG vs IND 4th Test

He struck his 12th Test fifty on Day 1.
On Day 1 of the ENG vs IND 4th Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal made history by becoming the first India opener in 50 years to score a half-century at Old Trafford. Legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who scored 58 runs in 1974, was the last opener to achieve the feat.
Notably, only four Indian openers so far had managed to score a fifty or more at this venue. They are Vijay Merchant (1936), Syed Mushtaq Ali, Nari Contractor, and Sunil Gavaskar.
The 22-year-old notched up his 12th Test fifty in 96 balls against England’s formidable bowling attack featuring Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, and Chris Woakes. He displayed great discipline and grit by leaving the outside-off deliveries and dispatched the bad balls to the boundary.
Additionally, Jaiswal became the joint second-fastest batter to score 1,000 runs against England in Test cricket. Playing only his ninth Test against the Ben Stokes-led side, Jaiswal crossed the 1,000-run mark, scoring his 55th run in the innings. He reached the feat in a style, smashing Woakes for a four on the fifth ball of the 36th over.
The southpaw matched former India captain Azharuddin as the joint second-fastest Indian, achieving the feat in just 16 innings. The 22-year-old is, overall, the 20th Indian batter to amass 1,000-plus runs in Tests against the Three Lions.
Notably, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid jointly hold the record for fastest to 1K Test runs against England.
ALSO READ:
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has the most runs against England in the red-ball format. In 32 Tests, Tendulkar amassed a total of 2,535 runs, averaging 51.73, including seven hundreds and 13 fifties. The list is followed by Gavaskar (2,483), Virat Kohli (1,991), Dravid (1,950) and Gundappa Vishwanath (1,880). Jaiswal also became the sixth batter to score 1,000 runs in the World Test Championship (WTC) against England.
KL Rahul and Jaiswal started the Test with 94 off 181. It was India’s first 50-plus opening stand at Old Trafford since gaining independence in 1947, marking their highest first-wicket partnership at the venue in the post-independence era.
After Rahul’s wicket at 46, Jaiswal continued to anchor the day. The Rajasthan Royals opener struck nine boundaries and a six in his crucial knock at the top. He was dismissed at 58 off 107 after edging one to Harry Brook at slip off Liam Dawson on the first ball of the 41st over. The wicket of Jaiswal was Dawson’s first Test scalp after an eight-year-long gap.
While writing this report, India are looking stable with 211/3 on the scoreboard after 67 overs. Rishabh Pant (37) and Sai Sudharsan (47) are unbeaten on the crease.
