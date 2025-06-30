News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Yashasvi Jaiswal Could Get Fielding Demotion After 4 Dropped Catches vs England in 1st Test
indian-cricket-team

Yashasvi Jaiswal Could Get Fielding Demotion After 4 Dropped Catches vs England in 1st Test

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 30, 2025
2 min read
Yashasvi Jaiswal Could Get Fielding Demotion After 4 Dropped Catches vs England in 1st Test

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal could face a demotion from the slip cordon for the upcoming 2nd ENG vs IND Test if the recent training session is any indication. Jaiswal had dropped a total of four chances in the series opener at Leeds which the Shubman Gill-led side lost and now it seems like he has to face the consequences.

Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

92/4

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

91/5

BSCU – MU Plovdiv beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

55/10

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

102/5

MUS Akademik Ravens beat BCC Spartan by 47 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

89/1

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

88/4

MUS Akademik Ravens beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

131/2

BCC Spartan BSP

149/2

BCC Spartan beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 18 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

131/5

BCC Spartan BSP

133/1

BCC Spartan beat MUS Akademik Ravens by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
Dragons Women DGW-W

153/4

Typhoons Women TYP-W

107/7

Dragons Women beat Typhoons Women by 46 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

236/6

India U19 INDU19

290/10

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
YSSC YSS

61/3

Lexus LEX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Gulf Cable GUC

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Texas Super Kings TSKS

223/4

MI New York MINY

184/9

Texas Super Kings won by 39 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

Black Eagle SAP BES

44/4

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Alpine Sporting Club ALSC

132/10

Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

165/6

Irises Cricket Club beat Alpine Sporting Club by 33 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Iyanola Heritage IYH

95/5

Piton Strikers PTS

92/6

Iyanola Heritage won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Whiptail Smashers WTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Calabash Giants CBG

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Fixtures Standings

Speaking about the missed opportunities, Jaiswal offered lifelines to Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett and Harry Brook in the first innings. Then again in the second innings, he dropped Duckett when he was batting on 97.

Most of those chances came at the slips and subsequently Jaiswal was substituted from the role during training. He was seen practicing at his likely new position at silly point, working closely alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate.

Instead, Karun Nair was seen fielding at first slip, with KL Rahul and skipper Shubman Gill at second and third slips respectively. Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy rotated between the fourth and gully.

Shedding light on the matter, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said earlier today in a media interaction,

Maybe just give Yashasvi a break from catching in the gully for a little while. His hands are quite sore. We want to get his confidence back up.”

For the unversed, Jaiswal had a similar poor outing during the MCG Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia last year, where he dropped three catches in the second innings.

ALSO READ:

Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed with the bat in the England series opener

While Jaiswal had a disappointing outing in the field, he gave a testament to his batting prowess by hitting a record breaking century in the first innings of the opening contest.

With the ton (101 off 159 balls), Jaiswal became the first Indian batter to register the three-digit scores in his first match in both England and Australia. Earlier during BGT, Jaiswal slammed a ton in Perth. 

With the century at Headingley, the 23-year-old has also joined an elite club consisting  Sourav Ganguly, Vijay Manjrekar amongst others to have scored a ton in their maiden innings in England. 

The second Test kickstarts from July 2 at Edgbaston as the Men in Blue will look to level terms after conceding the first.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Sai Sudharsan
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Former England Cricketer Joins Team in Coaching Consultancy Role Ahead of ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Report

He had announced his retirement from international cricket in September 2024.
8:37 pm
Vishnu PN
Ravindra Jadeja ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Will Ravindra Jadeja Be Dropped for ENG vs IND 2nd Test? India Press Conference Gives Hints

The Birmingham Test will begin on July 2.
8:35 pm
Disha Asrani

‘I’d Like To See…’- Greg Chappell Wants THIS Pacer in India Playing XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test if Jasprit Bumrah Misses Out

Jasprit Bumrah took a five-wicket haul in the first Test against England.
6:46 pm
Vishnu PN
Jasprit Bumrah India predicted XI ENG vs IND 2nd Test

India playing XI For ENG vs IND 2nd Test Set To Witness Multiple Changes

The second Test will begin on July 2.
8:02 pm
Disha Asrani
Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Confirms Availability of Jasprit Bumrah for 2nd ENG vs IND Test

Assistant Coach Ryan Ten Doeschate Confirms Availability of Jasprit Bumrah for 2nd ENG vs IND Test

6:54 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Former England Captain Sir Alastair Cook Suggests Bold Move to Strengthen India’s XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

‘Leave Out Either Nair or Sudharsan’ – Former England Captain Suggests Bold Move to Strengthen India’s XI for ENG vs IND 2nd Test

The 2nd Test starts on Wednesday, July 2, in Birmingham.
6:08 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.