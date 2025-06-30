Yashasvi Jaiswal Could Get Fielding Demotion After 4 Dropped Catches vs England in 1st Test

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal could face a demotion from the slip cordon for the upcoming 2nd ENG vs IND Test if the recent training session is any indication. Jaiswal had dropped a total of four chances in the series opener at Leeds which the Shubman Gill-led side lost and now it seems like he has to face the consequences.

Speaking about the missed opportunities, Jaiswal offered lifelines to Ollie Pope, Ben Duckett and Harry Brook in the first innings. Then again in the second innings, he dropped Duckett when he was batting on 97.

Most of those chances came at the slips and subsequently Jaiswal was substituted from the role during training. He was seen practicing at his likely new position at silly point, working closely alongside head coach Gautam Gambhir and assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate.

Instead, Karun Nair was seen fielding at first slip, with KL Rahul and skipper Shubman Gill at second and third slips respectively. Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy rotated between the fourth and gully.

Shedding light on the matter, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said earlier today in a media interaction,

Maybe just give Yashasvi a break from catching in the gully for a little while. His hands are quite sore. We want to get his confidence back up.”

For the unversed, Jaiswal had a similar poor outing during the MCG Test in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia last year, where he dropped three catches in the second innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed with the bat in the England series opener

While Jaiswal had a disappointing outing in the field, he gave a testament to his batting prowess by hitting a record breaking century in the first innings of the opening contest.

With the ton (101 off 159 balls), Jaiswal became the first Indian batter to register the three-digit scores in his first match in both England and Australia. Earlier during BGT, Jaiswal slammed a ton in Perth.

With the century at Headingley, the 23-year-old has also joined an elite club consisting Sourav Ganguly, Vijay Manjrekar amongst others to have scored a ton in their maiden innings in England.

The second Test kickstarts from July 2 at Edgbaston as the Men in Blue will look to level terms after conceding the first.

