Yashasvi Jaiswal Scores Century, Musheer Khan Hits 63 — Full Round-Up of Ranji Trophy Day 4, Round 3

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a century against Rajasthan in the Ranji Trophy match during the second innings. He continued his good form after scoring 67 runs in the first innings. This was his 17th hundred in first-class cricket.

Along with him, several other players also delivered strong performances for their respective teams.

Top performers from Day 4, Round 3 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26.

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes century in Ranji Trophy

Opening the innings for Mumbai, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a century in 120 balls. Although Mumbai are on the verge of losing the match after Rajasthan took a massive lead in the first innings, it’s good news for India ahead of the South Africa series as Jaiswal is in fine form. He has scored a half-century and a century in the two innings, making it a solid warm-up for him before the series. He hit 11 fours in his innings and remained unbeaten at the end of the first session.

Musheer Khan Hits 63

In the match against Rajasthan, Musheer Khan, who opened the innings alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, scored 63 off 115 balls, hitting nine fours. In the first innings, he narrowly missed out on a half-century, getting dismissed for 49.

More to Follow…