News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Yashasvi Jaiswal Shells Two Big Chances, Leaves Bumrah Frustrated During ENG vs IND 1st Test
indian-cricket-team

Yashasvi Jaiswal Shells Two Big Chances, Leaves Bumrah Frustrated During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 21, 2025
2 min read

Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped two big chances off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling during the first England vs India Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Shells Two Big Chances, Leaves Bumrah Frustrated During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped two big catching opportunities during England’s first innings reply on Day two of the first Test against India in Leeds on Saturday. Both of his drop catches came off deliveries bowled by Jasprit Bumrah which eventually left the pacer frustrated.

Yashasvi Jaiswal got a chance to dismiss Ben Duckett in the fifth over of England’s innings. It was a good length delivery across outside off from Jasprit Bumrah.Ben Duckett went for the push, but got a thick outside edge towards Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully. Jaiswal made a diving effort but could not hold onto the catch as the ball raced towards the boundary.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s next opportunity came in the 31st over courtesy a back of a length ball from Jasprit Bumrah. Ollie Pope was on strike and looked to steer it towards third man, but found Yashasvi Jaiswal at third slip. Jaiswal dived to his right and got both hands on the ball, but it eventually hit his wrists and went down.

Did Yashasvi Jaiswal Injure Himself While Attempting The Catch?

After his failed attempt to dismiss Ollie Pope, Yashasvi Jaiswal seemed to have injured his hand. There, however, seems to be no official word as to how serious his injury could be.

It has to be noted that Yashasvi Jaiswal was hit on his hand while batting on the opening day on Friday and had to receive a treatment. The Mumbai batter went on to score a century on Friday, his first Test ton on English soil. The 23-year-old’s knock consisted of 16 fours and one six before being dismissed for 101.

ALSO READ:

He was involved in a 91-run stand with fellow opener KL Rahul before forging a 129-run partnership with skipper Shubman Gill for the third wicket. Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant also scored centuries as India posted 471 in their first innings.

At the time of writing this report, England were 198/2 in their first-innings reply with Ollie Pope (96*) and Joe Root (25*) at the crease. England thus trail India by 272 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Ben Duckett
Cricket
England vs India
India
Jasprit Bumrah
Ollie Pope
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

'BCCI Sent Him To...': Yashasvi Jaiswal's Coach Reveals How The Opener Overcame Challenges Before Hitting Ton in ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘BCCI Sent Him To…’: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Coach Reveals How The Opener Overcame Challenges Before Hitting Ton in ENG vs IND 1st Test

He scored 101 runs off 159 deliveries in his first match on England soil.
6:50 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former England captain picks 2021 Lord's Test speech of Virat Kohli as his favourite India-England moment.

Former England Skipper Picks Virat Kohli’s 2021 Lord’s Speech as Favourite India-England Moment

Former England Captain Picks Lords speech of Virat Kohli in 2021 as his memorable moment in India-England Test
6:22 pm
Aditya Ighe
[WATCH] Ollie Pope Takes Glenn Phillips-like Stunning Catch To Dismiss Karun Nair For A Duck During 1st ENG vs IND Test

[WATCH] Ollie Pope Takes Glenn Phillips-like Stunning Catch To Dismiss Karun Nair For A Duck During 1st ENG vs IND Test

Karun Nair was dismissed for a four-ball duck during the first England vs India Test.
6:36 pm
Vishnu PN
Rishabh Pant brought out his somersault celebration after completing his century against England in Headingley.

Rishabh Pant Brings Out a Somersault Celebration After Completing His Ton in the ENG vs IND 1st Test [WATCH]

Pant has made it his trademark celebration and might use it more as he reaches more milestones.
5:42 pm
Darpan Jain
Rishabh Pant Shatters Another MS Dhoni Record, Becomes Most Successful Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter in Tests with Century in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Rishabh Pant Shatters Another MS Dhoni Record, Becomes Most Successful Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter in Tests with Century in ENG vs IND 1st Test

Rishabh Pant registered his seventh Test century.
5:43 pm
Amogh Bodas
wasnt-concerned-at-all-former-india-captain sourav ganguly-on-rohit-sharma-and-virat-kohlis-test-retirement

‘Wasn’t Concerned At All…’ – Former India Captain on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Test Retirement

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had announced their retirements from Test cricket in May.
4:25 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.