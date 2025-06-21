Yashasvi Jaiswal Shells Two Big Chances, Leaves Bumrah Frustrated During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped two big chances off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling during the first England vs India Test.

Yashasvi Jaiswal dropped two big catching opportunities during England’s first innings reply on Day two of the first Test against India in Leeds on Saturday. Both of his drop catches came off deliveries bowled by Jasprit Bumrah which eventually left the pacer frustrated.



Yashasvi Jaiswal got a chance to dismiss Ben Duckett in the fifth over of England’s innings. It was a good length delivery across outside off from Jasprit Bumrah.Ben Duckett went for the push, but got a thick outside edge towards Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully. Jaiswal made a diving effort but could not hold onto the catch as the ball raced towards the boundary.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s next opportunity came in the 31st over courtesy a back of a length ball from Jasprit Bumrah. Ollie Pope was on strike and looked to steer it towards third man, but found Yashasvi Jaiswal at third slip. Jaiswal dived to his right and got both hands on the ball, but it eventually hit his wrists and went down.

Did Yashasvi Jaiswal Injure Himself While Attempting The Catch?

After his failed attempt to dismiss Ollie Pope, Yashasvi Jaiswal seemed to have injured his hand. There, however, seems to be no official word as to how serious his injury could be.

It has to be noted that Yashasvi Jaiswal was hit on his hand while batting on the opening day on Friday and had to receive a treatment. The Mumbai batter went on to score a century on Friday, his first Test ton on English soil. The 23-year-old’s knock consisted of 16 fours and one six before being dismissed for 101.

ALSO READ:

He was involved in a 91-run stand with fellow opener KL Rahul before forging a 129-run partnership with skipper Shubman Gill for the third wicket. Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant also scored centuries as India posted 471 in their first innings.

At the time of writing this report, England were 198/2 in their first-innings reply with Ollie Pope (96*) and Joe Root (25*) at the crease. England thus trail India by 272 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.