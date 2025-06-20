Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes India Opening Records With Test Century in England in The ENG vs IND 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved something special with his century against England on Friday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal became only the second Indian opener after KL Rahul to score a century in four different continents. Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved the feat when he scored a century on Day one of the first Test between England and India at Headingley on Friday.

The Mumbai batter has scored at least one century each in West Indies (North America), India (Asia) and Australia (Oceania), and with his century in Leeds, he adds Europe to the list of continents with a Test ton.



KL Rahul, on the other hand, has a century each in India (Asia), Australia (Oceania), England (Europe) and South Africa (Africa). KL Rahul, however, remains the only Indian opener to score a century in each South Africa, England and Australia. Yashasvi Jaiswal has played just two Tests in South Africa, wherein he has aggregated 50 runs at an average of 12.50.

