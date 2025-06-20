News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes India Opening Records With Test Century in England in The ENG vs IND 1st Test
indian-cricket-team

Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes India Opening Records With Test Century in England in The ENG vs IND 1st Test

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 20, 2025 - 1 min read

Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved something special with his century against England on Friday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes India Opening Records With Test Century in England in The ENG vs IND 1st Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal became only the second Indian opener after KL Rahul to score a century in four different continents. Yashasvi Jaiswal achieved the feat when he scored a century on Day one of the first Test between England and India at Headingley on Friday.

The Mumbai batter has scored at least one century each in West Indies (North America), India (Asia) and Australia (Oceania), and with his century in Leeds, he adds Europe to the list of continents with a Test ton.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

KL Rahul, on the other hand, has a century each in India (Asia), Australia (Oceania), England (Europe) and South Africa (Africa). KL Rahul, however, remains the only Indian opener to score a century in each South Africa, England and Australia. Yashasvi Jaiswal has played just two Tests in South Africa, wherein he has aggregated 50 runs at an average of 12.50.

More to follow…

Cricket
England vs India
India
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Top 5 Longest Gaps Between Test Matches for India Karun Nair

Where Does Karun Nair Stand in the List of India Players With Longest Gaps Between Test Appearances?

Karun Nair will mark his Test return in Headingley.
7:50 pm
Aditya Ighe
'I Know A Former Batter Who...' - Sanjay Manjrekar Takes a Dig at Virat Kohli On Air During ENG vs IND 1st Test

‘I Know A Former Batter Who…’ – Sanjay Manjrekar Takes a Dig at Virat Kohli On Air During ENG vs IND 1st Test

Virat Kohli had announced his retirement from Tests in May, just a few days after former captain Rohit Sharma had also done so.
6:21 pm
Vishnu PN
Black armbands ENG vs IND 1st Test

Why Are Players Wearing Black Bands During ENG vs IND 1st Test At Headingley?

A minute of silence was also observed before start of play at Headingley.
4:15 pm
Disha Asrani
Michael Vaughan believes India won't miss Virat Kohli in the ENG vs IND Test series.

India’s New Generation Backed To Make Virat Kohli Retirement Irrelevant During ENG vs IND Test Series

India takes on England in the first Test at Headingley.
3:13 pm
Sandip Pawar
Sai Sudharsan Set To Make Test Debut Against England, Shubman Gill Confirms Batting Position For Gujarat Titans Teammate

Sai Sudharsan Set To Make Test Debut Against England, Shubman Gill Confirms Batting Position For Gujarat Titans Teammate

Sai Sudharsan will make his India Test debut against England on Friday.
3:35 pm
Vishnu PN
As India have announced their playing XI for the first Test in Headingley, Mohammed Shami is absent from the team.

Why Is Mohammed Shami Not in the Playing XI for the First ENG vs IND Test?

As India have announced their playing XI for the first Test, Shami is absent from the team.
3:06 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.