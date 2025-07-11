‘You Can’t Keep Asking For a Change…’ – Joe Root Takes a Brutal Dig at Shubman Gill After Day 2 Of the Lord’s Test

A ball change controversy has rocked the ongoing third England vs India Test.

Veteran England batter Joe Root took a dig at India skipper Shubman Gill after the latter was left disappointed with the condition of the Dukes ball on day two of the third Test at Lord’s. During England’s first innings, the Dukes ball was changed in the 91st over, just 10.4 overs after the initial ball change, after it went out of shape.

Joe Root takes dig at Shubman Gill

“The summer has been hot, squares are harder. No two balls are the same. You go to adapt and take it as a challenge and not keep asking for a change,” said Joe Root at the press conference after the second day at Lord’s on Friday.

Shubman Gill was far from pleased with the shape of the new ball and asked for a ball change. The umpire Paul Reiffel then brought out the ring to test the ball and The ball failed the gauge test. The fourth umpire then brought out the ball box and signalled the ball being changed.

All matches (52) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECS-W Belgium, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 77/10 ASM-W 247/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT 153/3 TRK 149/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT 243/7 BUL 244/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK – BUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 TRK – GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – FELW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – BJKW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 FELW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 OSTG 130/6 ATPG 127/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA 112/10 HAST 118/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA 109/5 OSTG 67/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST 106/6 BRBA 112/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 134/7 CCC 133/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 122/10 NAJC 153/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC 141/8 HH 142/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – CD – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 JER 134/9 SCOT 133/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED 135/1 ITA 134/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK 159/9 KRMPS 143/9 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 SUL – RLC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 203/8 THUO 94/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bangi MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB – MR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – MINY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW 172/6 YAR 174/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS 176/10 RWT 201/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – YOR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W 122/5 SUR-W 132/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – BRB-W 105/3 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – HAM-W 94/6 Fixtures Standings

However, even after the second new ball was changed, Shubman Gill was still not pleased, saying that the ball was older more than 10 overs. This led to Shubman Gill arguing with on-field umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat, but to no avail as the India skipper was asked to return to his fielding position. Mohammed Siraj too could be heard arguing and saying on the stump mic: “This is 10-overs ball? Seriously?”



England were already seven down before the ball change, having lost crucial wickets including that of their skipper Ben Stokes (44) and Joe Root (104).

ALSO READ:

Stuart Broad, former England pacer, was on air at that time and was surprised by the ball change. “I wouldn’t expect a ball to be changed, it is it’s job, isn’t it? It is designed to last 80 overs but I can’t remember the last time it did. 10 is pretty quick,” he said.

Ball controversy during Edgbaston Test

This isn’t the first time that India are unhappy with the condition of the Dukes ball. After the Edgbaston Test, Shubman Gill had said that the Dukes ball was getting softer and difficult for bowlers to bowl with.

“It is very difficult for the bowlers. I think more than the wicket, maybe the ball is out of shape very quickly. It gets soft very quickly. I don’t know what it is, whether it is wickets or whatever. It is difficult for the bowlers. It is very difficult to get a wicket in such conditions, when there is nothing there,” the Punjab batter had said.

Coming back to the third Test match, England were all out for 387 in their first innings. In reply, India were 145/3 at stumps, trailing England by 242 runs. KL Rahul (53) and Rishabh Pant (19) were batting in the middle. The five-match Test series is currently level 1-1 with England having won the first match and India clinching the second match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.