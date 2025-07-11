‘You Can’t Keep Asking For a Change…’ – Joe Root Takes a Brutal Dig at Shubman Gill After Day 2 Of the Lord’s Test

A ball change controversy has rocked the ongoing third England vs India Test.
Veteran England batter Joe Root took a dig at India skipper Shubman Gill after the latter was left disappointed with the condition of the Dukes ball on day two of the third Test at Lord’s. During England’s first innings, the Dukes ball was changed in the 91st over, just 10.4 overs after the initial ball change, after it went out of shape.
“The summer has been hot, squares are harder. No two balls are the same. You go to adapt and take it as a challenge and not keep asking for a change,” said Joe Root at the press conference after the second day at Lord’s on Friday.
Shubman Gill was far from pleased with the shape of the new ball and asked for a ball change. The umpire Paul Reiffel then brought out the ring to test the ball and The ball failed the gauge test. The fourth umpire then brought out the ball box and signalled the ball being changed.
However, even after the second new ball was changed, Shubman Gill was still not pleased, saying that the ball was older more than 10 overs. This led to Shubman Gill arguing with on-field umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat, but to no avail as the India skipper was asked to return to his fielding position. Mohammed Siraj too could be heard arguing and saying on the stump mic: “This is 10-overs ball? Seriously?”
England were already seven down before the ball change, having lost crucial wickets including that of their skipper Ben Stokes (44) and Joe Root (104).
ALSO READ:
Stuart Broad, former England pacer, was on air at that time and was surprised by the ball change. “I wouldn’t expect a ball to be changed, it is it’s job, isn’t it? It is designed to last 80 overs but I can’t remember the last time it did. 10 is pretty quick,” he said.
This isn’t the first time that India are unhappy with the condition of the Dukes ball. After the Edgbaston Test, Shubman Gill had said that the Dukes ball was getting softer and difficult for bowlers to bowl with.
“It is very difficult for the bowlers. I think more than the wicket, maybe the ball is out of shape very quickly. It gets soft very quickly. I don’t know what it is, whether it is wickets or whatever. It is difficult for the bowlers. It is very difficult to get a wicket in such conditions, when there is nothing there,” the Punjab batter had said.
Coming back to the third Test match, England were all out for 387 in their first innings. In reply, India were 145/3 at stumps, trailing England by 242 runs. KL Rahul (53) and Rishabh Pant (19) were batting in the middle. The five-match Test series is currently level 1-1 with England having won the first match and India clinching the second match.
