‘You don’t tell us what to do’ – Gautam Gambhir Loses Cool With Pitch Curator at The Oval Ahead of ENG vs IND 5th Test

The fifth and final Test of ENG vs IND 2025 will be played at The Oval. With two days remaining before the start of play, both teams have begun their preparations. The Indian squad was seen training, and the head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a verbal spat with the pitch curator.

Gautam Gambhir Lashes Out Pitch Curator at The Oval

The India head coach and the chief curator of the ground argued over the pitch conditions.

As per the report, Gambhir was heard saying, “You don’t tell us what to do.”

Massive fight between head coach Gautam Gambhir and chief curator at The Oval. `You don't tell us what to do' pic.twitter.com/W3vddEhine — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) July 29, 2025

Previously, the fourth Test of the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy in Manchester concluded two nights ago, with India securing a draw to salvage the match after trailing 2–1 in the series.

More to follow…