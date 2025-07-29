News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Gautam Gambhir fights with pitch curator ENG vs IND 5th Test 2025 The Oval
indian-cricket-team

‘You don’t tell us what to do’ – Gautam Gambhir Loses Cool With Pitch Curator at The Oval Ahead of ENG vs IND 5th Test

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani
Last updated: July 29, 2025
1 min read
Gautam Gambhir fights with pitch curator ENG vs IND 5th Test 2025 The Oval

The fifth and final Test of ENG vs IND 2025 will be played at The Oval. With two days remaining before the start of play, both teams have begun their preparations. The Indian squad was seen training, and the head coach Gautam Gambhir was involved in a verbal spat with the pitch curator.

Gautam Gambhir Lashes Out Pitch Curator at The Oval

The India head coach and the chief curator of the ground argued over the pitch conditions.

As per the report, Gambhir was heard saying, “You don’t tell us what to do.”

Previously, the fourth Test of the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy in Manchester concluded two nights ago, with India securing a draw to salvage the match after trailing 2–1 in the series.

More to follow…

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
Gautam Gambhir
India
Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

Related posts

Ravindra Jadeja ENG vs IND Test

‘He’s Unable To Win Test Matches’ – Navjot Singh Sidhu Slams India Player Despite Manchester Heroics

As of now, the 36-year-old player has amassed 454 runs in the ongoing five-match Test series against England.
3:24 pm
Ashish Satyam
Will Mohammed Shami Play in Asia Cup 2025? Former India Opener Drops Huge Prediction

Will Mohammed Shami Play in Asia Cup 2025? Former India Opener Drops Huge Prediction

He had bagged a three-wicket haul on his latest T20I appearance against England in February 2025.
3:14 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former RCB Players Dale Steyn and Tabraiz Shamsi Oppose Each Other As Debate Around Handshake Saga At Manchester Grows

Former RCB Players Oppose Each Other As Debate Around Handshake Saga At Manchester Grows

Controversy erupted during the fourth England vs India Test in Manchester recently.
10:07 am
Vishnu PN
Washington Sundar ENG vs IND Royal Challengers Bengaluru

‘He Was Dropped for 11 Straight Matches’ – India Star’s Father Blasts RCB for Wasting Talent After Match-Saving Century in Manchester

He has amassed over 200 runs in three matches.
12:57 am
Aditya Ighe
‘Only My Son Doesn’t Get’ – Washington Sundar Father Blasts Selectors for Not Giving Regular Chances After Manchester Heroics

‘Only My Son Doesn’t Get’ – India Star’s Father Blasts Selectors for Not Giving Regular Chances After Manchester Heroics

10:25 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
‘If I Were the Captain’ – Sunil Gavaskar Reveals What He Would Have Done against Ben Stokes After Handshake Gate

‘If I Were the Captain’ – Sunil Gavaskar Reveals What He Would Have Done against England After Handshake Gate

7:59 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.