‘You Will Rarely See Him Getting Out While…’ Former India Cricketer Speaks on Rishabh Pant’s Aggressive Batting Approach Ahead of England Tests
‘You Will Rarely See Him Getting Out While…’: Former India Cricketer Speaks on Rishabh Pant’s Aggressive Batting Approach Ahead of England Tests

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 12, 2025 - 3 min read

Rishabh Pant will play a pivotal role for India in the upcoming Test series against England.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has said that wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant should not be criticised for his aggressive style of hitting in Tests, but rather if he fails to score big runs. Ahead of the upcoming England vs India Test series, Rishabh Pant was seen practicing aggressive shots at the nets.

‘His playing style has always been unorthodox’: Aakash Chopra on Rishabh Pant

This is likely a hint that the 27-year-old will not change his aggressive approach in Tests. “There shouldn’t be a change as well. How will you succeed if you leave the thing that got you success? His playing style has always been unorthodox. Everyone sees the game differently. When Rishabh sees the game differently, he reacts like that,” Aakash Chopra said on Star Sports.

“He doesn’t see the game like Steve Smith. He sees how he can upset the bowler, and that he can control the game very well if he hits a six. He starts like that too. Of course, if balls like these (snorters) are bowled, he will be more careful. You can respect the short balls a little,” explained the 47-year-old.

The former Delhi cricketer also noted that Rishabh Pant often gets dismissed while playing big shots and rarely while playing defensive shots.

“Rishabh Pant will get out while playing shots only. You will rarely see him getting out while defending. You cannot question his execution as well. Criticism should be based on whether he scores runs or not. You have the right to criticize him if he doesn’t score runs,” stated Aakash Chopra.

“However, he will get out like this only. So don’t get confused that he is playing wrong, and that is why he is getting out. We used to clap when he used to score runs like this. We cannot be result-oriented. His playing style is like this only, and he doesn’t like to change it, which is actually okay,” he elaborated.

Rishabh Pant’s Test career so far

Rishabh Pant, who made his Test debut for India against England in 2018, has played 43 Tests so far. In 75 innings, Pant has aggregated 2948 runs at an average of 42.11, scoring 15 fifties and six centuries. Against England, Rishabh Pant has scored 781 runs from 12 matches at an average of 39.05.

During India’s previous tour of England in 2021-22, the left-handed batter enjoyed an impressive run, scoring 349 runs from nine innings at an average of 38.77. His highest score of 146 runs came in the rescheduled fifth Test in 2022 in Birmingham.

The first of the five Tests between England and India will begin on June 20 at Leeds. This will be India’s first Test series since the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. This is also Shubman Gill’s first series as India’s new Test captain.

