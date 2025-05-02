4 Prominent Players That SRH Could Release After IPL 2025 Debacle 

SRH have lost six of their nine games this season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a spectacular Indian Premier League (IPL) season last year, reaching the final for the first time since 2016. Although they couldn’t win the title, their batting exploits throughout the competition were mind-boggling. A similar campaign was expected from SRH in IPL 2025, but things have turned out to be disastrous.

The Pat Cummins-led side is on the verge of being knocked out of the playoffs race after losing six out of nine games. The IPL 2025 mega auction had forced them to rebuild their side. The form of their superstars and new acquisitions not quite working out has meant SRH have been a shadow of the unit they were last year.

The IPL 2025 debacle will prompt SRH to make some tough calls as they look to build their squad for the next edition. We take a look at four prominent players who could be released ahead of the next auction.

Ishan Kishan

The pocket dynamite Ishan Kishan started this season in magnificent style, hitting a century against the Rajasthan Royals. It seemed like his hardships of the last couple of years were finally over. But his season went completely off the rails as he managed only 76 runs from the next eight innings. Ishan has managed to reach double digits only twice since that hundred.

Ahead of the season, there were concerns regarding how SRH could work with three left-handers in the top order. If Ishan doesn’t make amends in the remaining games, there is a good chance he will be released. They could free up INR 11.25 crore for the mini auction by doing so.

Adam Zampa

Sunrisers Hyderabad bought the Australian leg-spinner for INR 2.40 crore. Adam Zampa was supposed to be their frontline spinner for this season. He played the first two games, where he wasn’t effective, conceding 94 runs in eight overs and picking up two scalps. He then suffered an injury and was ruled out of the tournament.

Zampa has been a big asset for Australia in limited-overs cricket but hasn’t been able to replicate his success in the IPL. With SRH finding a promising young leggie in Zeeshan Ansari, they could release Zampa.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has been one of the best Indian pacers in the league in the past. SRH had high expectations when they acquired him for INR 10 crore in the mega auction. But the partnership hasn’t quite worked out as Shami has failed to make an impact.

The right-arm pacer has played eight matches in the tournament, picking up only six wickets at 48.16 apiece. He has conceded at 10.70 runs per over. With these numbers and the age factor, the SRH management might think of letting him go.

Wiaan Mulder

After losing Brydon Carse to an injury, Sunrisers Hyderabad brought in South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder as the replacement. They played him in one game, where he made nine runs in 11 balls and conceded 16 runs in one over.

Mulder is a decent hitter but doesn’t offer much to an IPL side in these conditions. All things considered, SRH are likely to release Mulder.

