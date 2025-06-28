News
indian-premier-league-ipl-predictions

A Shock Move To Mumbai Indians Could Give A Late Career Boost For THIS Indian Pacer Before IPL 2026 Auction

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: June 28, 2025
6 min read

The Mumbai Indians will be on the lookout for a good all-rounder in the upcoming IPL auction.

10 teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Imagine a player having played for six of them. Not just playing, but making an impact. Shardul Thakur has represented six teams in India’s coveted tournament, and has had an illustrious career so far. The Indian all-rounder was named as a replacement for the injured Mohsin Khan in the recent season. He bagged six wickets in the first two matches for Lucknow Supergiants this season, inspiring the franchise with a splendid show. However, a move to the Mumbai Indians would be an exciting opportunity for the all-rounder.

The 33-year-old has made his appearances for Punjab Kings (Previously Kings XI Punjab), Rising Pune Supergiants, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Supergiants.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

T20 cricket is all about balance. Not just for a batter or bowler, but for the team composition as well. Balance of any side is instrumental for the success of a franchise. With teams trying to create more balance each season, the demand for good all-rounders is skyrocketing through each auction cycle. The impact that a good all-rounder can create in any team is second to none. It is almost like adding another dimension to the team, transforming the capabilities of the setup to perform under stressful conditions.

Shardul Thakur – A Possibile Buy For Mumbai Indians Ahead of IPL 2026

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are one of the most celebrated franchises in the history of the tournament. Having lifted the title five times, the franchise surely knows a thing or two about glory. Speaking of glory, Shardul Thakur isn’t far behind too. Mumbai’s all-rounder has been a part of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) IPL winning campaign, not once but twice. The men in Blue and Gold haven’t lifted the trophy for the last five seasons, and will be itching to make things right. And Shardul Thakur’s inclusion to the side might just be the change they need.

But, as much as MI need Shardul, the all-rounder needs some fuel for his biggest dreams. As a result, him wearing the Blue and Gold next season might uplift his chances of knocking on the doors of the national selectors. Here’s why Shardul playing for MI might turn out to be a match made in heaven:

The Mumbai Indians Connection

The 33-year-old has a strong connection with the city. Having played the Ranji Trophy for all these years, the all-rounder is one of the most important factors in Mumbai’s side for many years. His consistent performances with the bat as well as ball have proven to be vital for the 42-time Ranji Champions. Most importantly, Shardul knows the Wankhede surface inside out. In Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy Final against Vidarbha in 2024, the all-rounder came in to bat when the hosts were 111/6. He played a gritty knock of 75 in just 69 deliveries, helping his team resurrect the innings. His knock comprised eight fours and three sixes, as it helped Mumbai reach a respectable total of 224. The LSG pacer has known the Wankhede surface for a long time, and that might prove to be helpful for him.

On April 14, 2024, Shardul bowled the 14th over for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against the home team MI. He went on to concede just 2 runs in that over, helping CSK grind out an amazing victory. After that game, coach Eric Simmons referred to the over as “one of the best overs I have ever seen.” The all-rounder has picked up 16 wickets at Wankhede so far, and will look to pick a lot more.

Lateral Movement Off the Surface For Mumbai Indians

Very seldom does the Wankhede stadium provide a pitch that is bowling friendly. Teams have often opted to bowl first, as it has made matters easy to chase at the iconic venue. The pitch often stays the same throughout the course of the match, maybe becoming even more batting-friendly in the second innings. However, one thing that the surface respects is lateral movement. The pitch has enough in it for the new ball and does tend to reward bowlers who bowl tight lengths.

Shardul Thakur tends to know his ways around lateral movement. A smooth run-up coupled with a strong finish and follow-through combines to make up for a wonderful action. However, most of the surfaces he has played on in the past seasons has not provided him with a lot of lateral movement. But the Wankhede definitely can. If the all-rounder makes his way through to the celebrated franchise, he can wreak havoc in the opposition camp by troubling the batters upfront.

Handy Batting Contributions

The Mumbai Indians haven’t had enough firepower at the death since Kieron Pollard hung his boots. Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir have created some good impactful performances this season. But they haven’t taken the team far, in the department. Shardul Thakur’s explosiveness with the bat also gives him the edge to be picked for MI. For the franchise, having an all-rounder who can surely hit long range shots at the death will mean the world, provided the nature of their home ground.

Shardul hasn’t piled up huge runs with the bat in the IPL, but surely knows a thing or two about the art. He has scored a total of 325 runs in the tournament, but with a healthy strike rate of almost 140. His highest score of 68 has come against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the year 2023. Batting down the order, the experienced all-rounder surely has the capability to turn games on their head. He has also managed to score 30 boundaries and 13 sixes in the tournament so far.

Overall, a move to the Mumbai Indians could ignite a spark in Shardul Thakur’s performances. The all-rounder has shown over the years that capability isn’t his problem. However, he will need the assistance of an external force to make a strong case to be able to don the national jersey. India is scheduled to host the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup in 2026, and that could be a useful campaign for the all-rounder.

