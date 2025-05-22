RCB vs SRH Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 65 – 23/05/2025

Match prediction for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match 65 in Lucknow.

RCB vs SRH Predictions: Top-two Spot Up for Grabs for RCB

The Match No.65 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lock horns on May 23. The action will unfold at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, with the match scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the RCB vs SRH match with the top betting tips and predictions.

RCB vs SRH Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match.

Virat Kohli has been consistent in the tournament. He has scored 505 runs from 11 innings at an average of 63 and a strike rate of 143. He has hit seven half-centuries in the competition.

RCB have a strong opening pair in Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. Both have been in pretty good form, with Salt playing an aggressor. The SRH opening duo hasn’t been consistent in the season, which has been one of the major reasons for their poor campaign.

Abhishek Sharma was excellent in the previous game at this same venue, scoring 59 in 20 deliveries. He has made 373 runs in the season at an average of 34 while striking at 19

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at Ekana Cricket Stadium have been terrific to bat on in the last two years. Bowlers haven’t found much on these pitches in any phase. The average first innings score at the venue since last season stands at 181.

RCB vs SRH Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Rajabets Baterybet Bangalore win the match 1.55 2.56 1.55 1.52 1.55 Hyderabad win the match 2.50 2.62 2.45 2.55 2.50

Head-to-Head Record RCB vs SRH

These two teams have faced each other in 24 matches in the IPL. Sunrisers Hyderabad have been victorious 12 times while RCB have won 11 games. As for the last five encounters, RCB lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB have secured a spot in the playoffs with 17 points to their credit from 12 games. They have won eight games and lost three, while the most recent fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders was abandoned due to rain. They are in the frame for a top-two finish and would want to win both the remaining games.

Before KKR, the Rajat Patidar-led side defeated Chennai Super Kings by just two runs. Jacob Bethell and Virat Kohli hit fifties at the top before Romario Shepherd smashed 53 off 14 to push the total to 213. Lungi Ngidi bagged three for 30 as they just about hung on to a victory.

Patidar, who has been nursing an injury, should be fit for this game. Josh Hazlewood will not be available. Mayank Agarwal, who came in as a replacement for Devdutt Padikkal, could get a game here.

Possible XII: Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Pat Cummins-led franchise is out of contention for the playoffs and will be playing for the pride. They have won only four games in the tournament while losing on seven occasions. SRH are coming off a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants.

Chasing 206, Abhishek Sharma smashed 59 off just 20 deliveries while Heinrich Klaasen hit 47 in 28 balls. Kamindu Mendis retired hurt on 32 off 21 before they clinched the game with 10 balls to spare.

Travis Head missed the previous game due to COVID-19. If recovered, he should be back on the side. Kamindu Mendis suffered a hamstring issue in the previous game and is likely to miss this game.

Possible XII: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Varma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat.

Where to Watch RCB vs SRH IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match.

Tune into Star Sports Network to watch this IPL match live on television in India. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

England fans can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

South African viewers can watch the match live on SuperSports.

Head over to Sky Sports NZ to catch the action if you live in New Zealand.

Australian viewers can watch the contest on Fox Sports.

Toss Prediction

Lucknow has favoured chasing, with five out of six matches being won by the team batting second. Dew can be a factor here in the second innings. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first.

RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Lucknow is expected to be clear on Friday evening. The radar shows just around a 2% chance of precipitation, so rain is unlikely to be a concern. The humidity levels could be at 47%, while wind gusts travel at up to 33 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 30 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Given their form, RCB will head into this match as favourites to win. The bookmakers have given them a 54% chance of winning this game.

Key matchup

Abhishek Sharma has scored 34 runs in 23 deliveries against the left-arm pacer Yash Dayal. He has lost his wicket twice in this battle.

