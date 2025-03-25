RR vs KKR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 6 – 26/03/2025

Match prediction for Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 6 in Guwahati.

RR vs KKR Predictions: Coming off heavy defeats, Royals and Knight Riders look to get off the mark

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns in Match No.6 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday, March 26. Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the match, with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the RR vs KKR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

RR vs KKR Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match.

Sanju Samson to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 3.20

Though not fully fit, Sanju Samson looked in excellent touch with the bat in the first game. He scored 66 off 37 deliveries against the Sunrisers. Samson had a good season last year, where he made 531 runs at an average of 48 and a strike rate of 153.

Kolkata Knight Riders to win – Parimatch @ 1.78

KKR lost the previous game, but they remain a stronger side on paper. Their spin attack is potent and they have a couple of excellent pace options as well. KKR’s middle order failed in the last game, but expect them to bounce back. Rajasthan Royals’ bowling attack was obliterated in their opening game.

Sunil Narine over 36.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85

Sunil Narine made 44 off 26 against RCB and picked up a wicket for 27 in four overs. Narine had a magnificent season last year with both bat and ball. Batting at the top and bowling four overs means he has plenty of time to make an impact.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is a pretty good venue for batting. It has hosted four IPL matches since 2022, with an average first innings score of 180. With a fresh pitch on offer, expect a high-scoring game when the two teams meet.

RR vs KKR Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Rajasthan win the match 2.17 2.22 2.14 2.05 2.14 Kolkata win the match 1.71 1.75 1.71 1.65 2.71

Head-to-Head Record RR vs KKR

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced off 29 times in the IPL over the years. KKR have won 14 games as opposed to 12 by RR, with two matches getting tied. The Royals have been victorious in three out of the last five completed encounters.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals began their IPL 2025 campaign with a 44-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This match was a nightmare for the RR bowlers as the opponents piled 286 runs on the board – the second-highest total in the IPL. Chasing that mammoth total, they lost a couple of wickets early. Sanju Samson struck 66 off 37 while Dhruv Jurel smashed 70 runs in 35 deliveries. But the Royals couldn’t get closer to the target.

Possible XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders didn’t have a desired start to their title defence as they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game by seven wickets. Sunil Narine scored 44 off 26 while captain Ajinkya Rahane struck 56 off 31 balls. The middle order, however, failed to capitalise on that and KKR finished with 174 on the board. Bowlers were ineffective, including Varun Chakravarthy, as RCB openers took them down. KKR played Spencer Johnson over Anrich Nortje in the previous game and it will be interesting to see if they stick with it.

Possible XII: Sunil Narine, Quinton de Kock (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.

Where to Watch RR vs KKR IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Three of the last four games played here were won by the teams batting first. Despite that record, we could see teams looking to chase, especially with dew likely to be a factor. So expect the captain winning the toss to field first.

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Guwahati is expected to be clear on Wednesday evening. Rain should not be an issue with less than 5% chance of precipitation. The humidity will be high at around 65%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 14 kmph. Expect the temperature to be around 23 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Kolkata Knight Riders

As per the bookmakers, KKR will be the favourites heading into this match. Even though they are the away side, they have a 54% chance of winning this encounter.

Key matchup

Sanju Samson has struggled badly against Sunil Narine in this format. He has managed to score only 66 runs from 81 deliveries while losing his wicket three times. This could be a deciding matchup in this contest.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.