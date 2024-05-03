‘Vintage Bhuvi is back’ - Fans react as Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Match-Winning Spell Makes Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Rajasthan Royals by 1 Run in IPL 2024

India’s veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a match-turning spell that landed Sunrisers Hyderabad their sixth victory of the IPL 2024 season. Sunrisers Hyderabad recently locked horns with Rajasthan Royals in their home ground last night and registered a thrilling one-run win in the high intensity clash.

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and chose to bat first. Eyeing a high total, the team lost its momentum of scoring an unrealistic total in the powerplay and managed only 37 runs at the end of six overs at the loss of two wickets. The young batter Nitish Kumar Reddy and Travis Head scored 76 and 58 runs respectively to lead Hyderabad towards the 200+ mark.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar reflects on Sunrisers Hyderabad’s win against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad gave Rajasthan Royals a taste of their own medicine in the powerplay as their pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed their opening batter Jos Buttler and skipper Sanju Samson for ducks in the first over of the second innings. Chasing a high target of 202 runs, the Rajasthan Royals young batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag scored 67 and 77 runs off 40 and 49 deliveries respectively.

Hyderabad dominated the second innings with consistent wickets while taking the match deep towards the end overs. Requiring two runs on the last delivery of the innings, Bhuvneshwar Kumar aided Sunrisers Hyderabad to successfully defend the target as he dismissed Rovman Powell on the last delivery to make the team win by a single.

In the post match presentation while being awarded as the player of the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar reflected on his match winning three wicket haul and his thought process during the intense last over of the innings.

“I think that's my nature, I wasn't thinking much about the result in the last over. There was no discussion in the last over, it was just focussed on the process. Was thinking just about bowling two good balls, anything could have happened. I wasn't thinking much, I was just focussed on the process. The ball swung so much today, I couldn't really pinpoint, I really enjoyed bowling. Luckily I got wickets today. When the season started my thought process was different but it changed when the batters played in such a way. My thought process changed completely to be honest (from the time the time the season started to today.)”, said Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s last ball win and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s heroics on the last delivery of the game took the social media by storm as the fans lauded the veteran Indian pacer for his match winning delivery.

