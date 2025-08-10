News
1983 World Cup-winner Backs Star Player Sanju Samson As Successor of MS Dhoni at CSK Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction
‘I’ll Be First to Pick Him for Chennai’ – 1983 World Cup-winner Backs Star Player As Successor of MS Dhoni at CSK Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 10, 2025
3 min read

CSK finished the IPL 2025 at the bottom of the points table.

1983 World Cup-winner Backs Star Player Sanju Samson As Successor of MS Dhoni at CSK Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Former World Cup-winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth has voiced for the inclusion of star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. This comes amidst the ongoing trading rumors about the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

“Sanju is a brilliant player and he is very popular in Chennai. He has got a good brand image in Chennai. I will be the first one to pick him for Chennai if he is willing to leave and comes this side,” stated the former batter on his YouTube channel.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth on CSK’s Captaincy Prospects

The former player also hailed Samson as the perfect fit to be the successor of five-time IPL-winning captain MS Dhoni in the franchise setup. There are already discussions in the cricketing world regarding who will carry forward the legacy of the legendary Captain Cool, as he is nearing 45 and expected to hang up his boots in recent times.

“He is the right replacement for MS Dhoni. Dhoni can maximum play this season, maybe not the year after and then you can have a smooth transition. But I feel if Ruturaj Gaikwad has been given the captaincy, he should be continued with,” he stressed.

ALSO READ:

But Srikkanth has also expressed his doubts over RR releasing Samson ahead of the next IPL season. Notably, the gloveman has featured in 155 matches across 11 seasons, which is the most by any player for the franchise in the history of IPL.

“But I am not fully aware. They have paid him a certain amount and retained him. I do not think I would let go of Sanju Samson. If they want to promote Riyan Parag as captain, that is their choice. I would still play Samson as a batter,” added the former batter.

Will Sanju Samson Play for CSK in IPL 2026?

The 30-year-old endured an injury-hit season and missed participating in most of the fixtures of the IPL 2025. However, he scored 285 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 140.39. Youngster Riyan Parag led the franchise in his absence.

However, currently, there are speculations about the RR skipper’s potential trade to the Men in Yellow squad. CSK Officials have expressed their interest in the player ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Amidst these, Samson has also asked RR to release him ahead of the next season of this cash-rich league.

But the Royals are yet to make a statement about the player’s IPL future. Moreover, three-time IPL champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who had a dismal outing in the latest season, followed by their IPL 2025 auction blunder, are also keen to acquire the keeper-batter. However, fans will have to wait for further updates as there is no official confirmation regarding Samson’s move to CSK or any other franchise so far.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
Krishnamachari Srikkanth
MS Dhoni
Rajasthan Royals
RR
Sanju Samson
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

