3 England Players Who Will Not Return To India For IPL 2025 Ft. Rajasthan Royals Star

Vishnu PN
Last updated: May 14, 2025 - 1 min read

IPL 2025 will resume on May 17 with a game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru.

Jofra Archer Rajasthan Royals RR IPL 2025 resumption

England’s trio of Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals), Sam Curran and Jamie Overton (Both Chennai Super Kings) will reportedly not be returning to India for the completion of IPL 2025. According to Cricbuzz, a top official of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has informed that while some England players will return to India for IPL 2025, other players have opted not to do so.

Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler, Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell are among the England players who will reach India on Wednesday night to take part in IPL 2025.

IPL 2025 was suspended on May 9 for one week because of the India-Pakistan political tensions and will resume on May 17 with a game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru.

More to follow…

