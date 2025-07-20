News
kusal mendis gt gujarat titans ipl 2026 auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Franchises That Could Target Kusal Mendis At The IPL 2026 Auction

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 20, 2025
3 min read

The Sri Lankan has been in superb form off late.

kusal mendis gt gujarat titans ipl 2026 auction

Kusal Mendis’ talent might be recognised as that of a fine Test and ODI batter. But those who have followed the Lanka Premier League (LPL) ardently would know that he is a capable T20 batter.

If you look at his stats, he has played four seasons of LPL with 1,300+ runs to his name. He holds a healthy average of 32 and a strike rate of 132, reflecting his approach as an effective batter.

In the last two years, the Lankan middle-order batter has played one season each in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and SA20 with strike rates of 148 and 168. This offered a peek into his skills as a T20 batter. He flourished in the format in the last three years with tallies of 990 runs (2022), 654 runs (2023), and 1,114 runs (2024). Unfortunately, he cannot be retained by Gujarat Titans as he was a late replacement in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Here are three teams that could target him in the IPL 2026 auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

MS Dhoni’s return is still up in the air. But even if he returns to IPL, it’s very much evident that the once-talismanic captain is a spent force. Mendis, while providing wicket-keeping cover for the team, can act as a stable scoring option in the top four. CSK desperately needs a breath of fresh air after a terrible season where their tactics failed in all departments. While they are in the hunt for young blood for the upcoming season, they can always rely on an experienced campaigner like Mendis.

ALSO READ:

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals’ top order is stacked with top-tier talent. But their middle order has unravelled in too many moments during IPL 2025. On four occasions in chases, the top three laid a good foundation to finish the match before or in the last over. But they pressed the panic button every time and failed all four times. Kusal Mendis can add the needed strength and poise to their middle-order, which has looked clueless in situations that could’ve been won easily. With the news about Sanju Samson’s move out of the franchise, this could be a big chance to bring in Mendis for a reasonable price.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Pretty much like RR, the Delhi Capitals had a great top-four who were mostly performing well in IPL 2025. But their middle and lower orders failed when it mattered the most. Their problem is a lack of a batter who can soak the pressure on surfaces that aid turn and seam while scoring at a healthy rate. Mendis is a capable batter. He has tons of experience batting under pressure when odds were steeply stacked against his team. It’s tough to say what DC are wishing for in the IPL 2026 auction. But adding Mendis will help them with a second wicket-keeping choice and a calm head in the middle-order.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Kusal Mendis
Sri Lanka
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Urvil Patel Was Approached by RCB First, but Rejected Them To Join CSK for IPL 2025

He Was Approached by RCB First, but Rejected Them To Join CSK for IPL 2025, Now IPL 2026 Retention Question Rises

He went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction despite a strong domestic season but was later picked as a replacement.
11:51 am
Sagar Paul
5 Players From WI vs AUS T20Is Glenn Maxwell, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Shimron Hetmyer and Gudakesh Motie Who Could Hit Headlines In IPL Trade News And At IPL 2026 Auction

5 Players From WI vs AUS T20Is Who Could Hit Headlines In IPL Trade News And At IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Former RCB Duo

The series will begin on July 21.
7:19 am
Sreejita Sen
An Interesting Trade From KKR To LSG Brewing Ahead of IPL 2026? Reports Hint At Big Boost For Lucknow Supergiants Pace Department 

An Interesting Trade From KKR To LSG Brewing Ahead of IPL 2026? Reports Hint At Big Boost For Lucknow Supergiants Pace Department 

The Lucknow Supergiants finished seventh in the points table in IPL 2025.
11:08 pm
Amogh Bodas
rcb csk target wi vs sa bowl out wcl 2025 world championship of legends

Former RCB Player Hits, Ex CSK Player Misses — [WATCH] Full Video Of WI Champions vs SA Champions Bowl Out in WCL 2025

10:38 pm
CX Staff Writer
He Faced Just 35 Balls In IPL 2025, But Century And Three-Wicket Haul Sees KKR Rising Star Remind Of Promise Before IPL 2026 Retention

He Faced Just 35 Balls In IPL 2025, But Century And Three-Wicket Haul Sees KKR Rising Star Remind Of Promise Before IPL 2026 Retention

The Kolkata Knight Riders finished eighth in the league stage in 2025.
8:28 pm
Amogh Bodas
David Warner was an integral member of the league for many seasons.

Once an IPL Legend Earning ₹12.5 Crores, Now Set To Play for ₹1.3 Crores in England To Push IPL 2026 Auction Chances

He was an integral member of the league for many seasons.
5:31 pm
Darpan Jain
