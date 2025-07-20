3 Franchises That Could Target Kusal Mendis At The IPL 2026 Auction

The Sri Lankan has been in superb form off late.

Kusal Mendis’ talent might be recognised as that of a fine Test and ODI batter. But those who have followed the Lanka Premier League (LPL) ardently would know that he is a capable T20 batter.

If you look at his stats, he has played four seasons of LPL with 1,300+ runs to his name. He holds a healthy average of 32 and a strike rate of 132, reflecting his approach as an effective batter.

All matches (53) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 161/5 HKG 213/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SAM 109/8 MAL 17/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Live – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML 36/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – BHN – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW 104/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 DMW – BWUW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W – DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W – DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – LSN-W 12/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W 18/0 EWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W – CW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MZW-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – MWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 SLO-W – EWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – FEK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – UGA – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – RWT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – RWT – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 156/2 MAK 187/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – BAD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BDS – MAK – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A 263/4 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures

In the last two years, the Lankan middle-order batter has played one season each in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and SA20 with strike rates of 148 and 168. This offered a peek into his skills as a T20 batter. He flourished in the format in the last three years with tallies of 990 runs (2022), 654 runs (2023), and 1,114 runs (2024). Unfortunately, he cannot be retained by Gujarat Titans as he was a late replacement in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

Here are three teams that could target him in the IPL 2026 auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

MS Dhoni’s return is still up in the air. But even if he returns to IPL, it’s very much evident that the once-talismanic captain is a spent force. Mendis, while providing wicket-keeping cover for the team, can act as a stable scoring option in the top four. CSK desperately needs a breath of fresh air after a terrible season where their tactics failed in all departments. While they are in the hunt for young blood for the upcoming season, they can always rely on an experienced campaigner like Mendis.

ALSO READ:

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Rajasthan Royals’ top order is stacked with top-tier talent. But their middle order has unravelled in too many moments during IPL 2025. On four occasions in chases, the top three laid a good foundation to finish the match before or in the last over. But they pressed the panic button every time and failed all four times. Kusal Mendis can add the needed strength and poise to their middle-order, which has looked clueless in situations that could’ve been won easily. With the news about Sanju Samson’s move out of the franchise, this could be a big chance to bring in Mendis for a reasonable price.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Pretty much like RR, the Delhi Capitals had a great top-four who were mostly performing well in IPL 2025. But their middle and lower orders failed when it mattered the most. Their problem is a lack of a batter who can soak the pressure on surfaces that aid turn and seam while scoring at a healthy rate. Mendis is a capable batter. He has tons of experience batting under pressure when odds were steeply stacked against his team. It’s tough to say what DC are wishing for in the IPL 2026 auction. But adding Mendis will help them with a second wicket-keeping choice and a calm head in the middle-order.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.