3 Franchises That Could Target Ramandeep Singh At IPL 2026 Auction If KKR Release Him

He managed to score only 47 runs in 11 matches in the IPL 2025.

The three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), may release all-rounder Ramandeep Singh ahead of the IPL 2026 player auction. The Men in Purple have endured a dismal season in the latest edition, which came right after claiming their third title in the IPL 2024.

The 28-year-old played a crucial role in KKR’s championship-winning run in 2024. The finisher enjoyed a fiery form to notch up 125 runs in 15 matches at a blazing strike rate of 201.61. But he could not carry on the momentum in the following season as he finished the IPL 2025 with only 47 runs in 11 matches at a poor average of just 9.40 and a strike rate of 134.29.

Let’s take a look at the three IPL teams, which might look to add Ramandeep to their squad if KKR releases him ahead of the IPL 2026.

Gujarat Titans

The IPL 2022 champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), had built a strong squad ahead of the previous season which powered them to their third playoffs in four seasons. Moreover, wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler’s inclusion in the squad proved to be crucial in the IPL 2025. But the only department that GT lacked in was a proper finisher.

Rahul Tewatia managed to score just 99 runs in 15 matches at an average of 12.38. The West Indies finisher, Sherfane Rutherford, whom they acquired for INR 2.60 crore ahead of the latest season, also had an average outing with 291 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 157.30. This might interest the franchise to add the Punjab player in their squad for the upcoming IPL edition.

Lucknow Super Giants

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), also had an average season in the IPL 2025 as they failed to capitalise on their winning momentum and finished the season in seventh place with six wins and eight defeats in the tournament. LSG would look to build up a stronger squad to put up a better show in the upcoming season.

Two of their finishers, Abdul Samad and Ayush Badoni, scored 164 runs in 13 matches and 329 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 176.34 and 148.20, respectively, in the IPL 2025. The franchise may look to move Badoni up and add more firepower in finishing with Ramandeep in their squad for the IPL 2026. Notably, after their inclusion in the cash-rich league in 2022, LSG is yet to qualify for the knockouts in this tournament so far.

Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) would want to look for so many positives after a disappointing IPL 2025. The Men in Pink finished the league in ninth position after registering just four victories out of 14 league stage fixtures.

Moreover, RR would look to fix their middle-order fiasco following the three consecutive botched chases, with Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer at the crease, whom they retained for a combined INR 25 crore ahead of this edition. This may propel the franchise to look for Ramandeep as their finisher ahead of the next IPL season

