News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
3 Gujarat Titans Players Who Could Ask For Release To Get Higher Bids At IPL 2026 Auction - Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat
indian-premier-league-ipl

3 Gujarat Titans Players Who Could Ask For Release To Get Higher Bids At IPL 2026 Auction

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: August 14, 2025
3 min read

These three players were acquired by the Gujarat Titans for a low amount, but their latest performances might attract higher deals in the IPL 2026 auction.

3 Gujarat Titans Players Who Could Ask For Release To Get Higher Bids At IPL 2026 Auction - Washington Sundar, Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat

Gujarat Titans (GT) started off their Indian Premier League (IPL) journey by winning the title in their maiden season in 2022. Since its inclusion in the IPL, the team has produced some commendable performances, with three playoff finishes in the last four years. GT had also showcased a stunning from throughout the IPL 2025 and continued to be placed at the top of the points table.

Upcoming – oneday – Wooloowin
India A Women tour of Australia, Oneday, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:00 AM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Bhimavaram Bulls BVB

Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

148/7

Cambodia Women CAM-W

34/10

Singapore Womens beat Cambodia Women by 114 runs

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Singapore
Cambodia Women tour of Singapore,T10.2025
14 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Cambodia Women CAM-W

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons ABF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre
Caribbean Premier League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 04:30 AM IST
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots SKA

Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Norway NOR

Sweden SWE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Hungary HUN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Hungary HUN

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Norway
ECI Norway, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Sir Oliver Split SOS

Zagreb Warriors ZGW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Sir Oliver Split SOS

Rijeka Markhors RJM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Zagreb Sokol ZAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECS Croatia T10 , 2025
14 Aug 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Zagreb Assassins ZGA

Sir Oliver Split SOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ESC Croatia T10 , 2025
15 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Durham DURH

Northamptonshire NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
CECC CEC-A

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Bihar CC BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Tally Rangers TCC

Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 11:15 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

NCM Investment NCMI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
16 Aug 2025, 01:15 AM IST
Jhelum Jaguars JJ

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Mysore Warriors MYW

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Gulbarga Mystics GBM

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Shivamogga Lions SML

Bengaluru Blasters BNB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Hubli Tigers HBT

Mangalore Dragons MGD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Royal Oman Stallions ROS

Majees Titans MAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Muscat Thunderers MUT

Renaissance Challengers RNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Oman
Oman D20 League, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Yallah Shabab Giants YSG

IAS Invincibles IAI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greens SLGR

SLC Greys SLGY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
14 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
London Spirit LOS

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
15 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
London Spirit Women LSW-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
14 Aug 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Pakistan Shaheens PS

Bangladesh A BANA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Australian Capital Territory ACOM

Hobart Hurricanes Academy HHA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Melbourne Stars Academy MS-A

Melbourne Renegades Academy MR-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Chicago Kingsmen CHK

Perth Scorchers Academy PSA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Marrara
Top End T20 Series, 2025
15 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Northern Territory Strike NTS

Nepal NEP

Fixtures Standings

However, a late stumble during the business end of the tournament saw them to slip to the third position. Eventually, a 20-run defeat against the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator ended their IPL 2025 campaign. But regardless of the result, the franchise would look to continue with their core team and strengthen their squad ahead of the IPL 2026.

Notably, there were some players in the GT squad who had a brilliant season for the franchise and might attract higher deals if they appear in the IPL 2026 auction. Let’s look at three such GT players who could ask to be released to get higher bids in the upcoming player auction.

Washington Sundar

All-rounder Washington Sundar, who joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 8.75 crores in IPL 2022, was acquired by GT for a low-cost price of INR 3.20 crores in the IPL 2025 auction. However, the Tamil Nadu player put on a great show to score 133 runs at a fiery strike rate of 166.25.

He also scalped two wickets in 10.5 overs this season at an economy rate of 10.25. Moreover, after a praiseworthy outing in the recently concluded India vs England Test series, teams’ interest in roping him in their squad could be increased significantly.

ALSO READ:

Sai Kishore

Spinner Sai Kishore emerged as a future star of the 20-over format during the latest IPL edition. GT bought him for INR 3 crores ahead of IPL 2022, but his average stats in the following seasons saw his former franchise re-acquire him for an even lower price of INR 2 crores.

Coming into the IPL 2025, when the star player Rashid Khan was struggling to be back to his best, Kishore silently did the job for his franchise. He bagged 19 wickets in 15 matches this season at an economy of 9.25. After producing a great show in the latest season, Kishore might ask the franchise for his release for a higher bid opportunity in the IPL 2026 auction.

Anuj Rawat

The young wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat was acquired by INR 3.40 crores by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of IPL 2022. He played 22 matches for the team across three seasons and scored 318 runs. After his release from the Men in Red squad, the southpaw was roped in by GT for his base price of INR 30 lakhs in the latest IPL auction.

But the franchise did not play him in any of their 15 fixtures of the IPL 2025. However, the batter is currently showcasing a blazing form in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. The 25-year-old has notched up 232 runs at a blistering strike rate of 184.13, including three fifty-plus scores, in the regional T20 league so far.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Anuj Rawat
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Auction
IPL 2026 retentions
Sai Kishore
Washington Sundar
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Another Big Revelation About RCB Player Tim David Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction

Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Another Big Revelation About RCB Player Ahead of the IPL 2026 Auction

The RCB batter smashed 187 runs at an impressive 62.33, striking at 185.15
4:10 pm
Aditya Ighe
Sunrisers Hyderabad Youngster Smaran Ravichandran Scores 22-Ball Half Century, Boosts Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Sunrisers Hyderabad Youngster Scores 22-Ball Half Century, Boosts Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

If he continues to perform like this, SRH could decide to retain him.
3:34 pm
Sagar Paul
Glenn Maxwell PBKS T20 World Cup 2026 Australia

Punjab Kings Star Embraces a New Role For Australia With T20 World Cup 2026 On Mind

The T20 World Cup 2026 is slated to take place in India and Sri Lanka.
3:24 pm
Ashish Satyam
ex-india-cricketer-aakash-chopra-feels-former-rcb-player-cameron-green-can-be-the-costliest-buy-of-ipl-2026-auction

‘He Could Actually Break the Bank’- Ex-India Cricketer Feels Former RCB Player Can Be the Costliest Buy of IPL 2026 Auction

He did not play IPL 2025 due to an injury.
1:50 pm
Vishnu PN
Concerns for SRH As Star Player Struggles in T20 Cricket Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Concerns for SRH As Star Player Struggles in T20 Cricket Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Since the IPL 2025, in 14 T20 innings, he has not scored a half-century.
1:49 pm
Sagar Paul
5 Players Who Are Certain To Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Multiple KKR Stars Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Mohammed Shami

5 Players Who Are Certain To Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction Ft. Multiple KKR Stars

Three out of five players are from KKR.
12:26 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.