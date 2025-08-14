3 Gujarat Titans Players Who Could Ask For Release To Get Higher Bids At IPL 2026 Auction

These three players were acquired by the Gujarat Titans for a low amount, but their latest performances might attract higher deals in the IPL 2026 auction.
Gujarat Titans (GT) started off their Indian Premier League (IPL) journey by winning the title in their maiden season in 2022. Since its inclusion in the IPL, the team has produced some commendable performances, with three playoff finishes in the last four years. GT had also showcased a stunning from throughout the IPL 2025 and continued to be placed at the top of the points table.
–
–
–
–
–
–
148/7
34/10
Singapore Womens beat Cambodia Women by 114 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
However, a late stumble during the business end of the tournament saw them to slip to the third position. Eventually, a 20-run defeat against the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Eliminator ended their IPL 2025 campaign. But regardless of the result, the franchise would look to continue with their core team and strengthen their squad ahead of the IPL 2026.
Notably, there were some players in the GT squad who had a brilliant season for the franchise and might attract higher deals if they appear in the IPL 2026 auction. Let’s look at three such GT players who could ask to be released to get higher bids in the upcoming player auction.
All-rounder Washington Sundar, who joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for INR 8.75 crores in IPL 2022, was acquired by GT for a low-cost price of INR 3.20 crores in the IPL 2025 auction. However, the Tamil Nadu player put on a great show to score 133 runs at a fiery strike rate of 166.25.
He also scalped two wickets in 10.5 overs this season at an economy rate of 10.25. Moreover, after a praiseworthy outing in the recently concluded India vs England Test series, teams’ interest in roping him in their squad could be increased significantly.
ALSO READ:
Spinner Sai Kishore emerged as a future star of the 20-over format during the latest IPL edition. GT bought him for INR 3 crores ahead of IPL 2022, but his average stats in the following seasons saw his former franchise re-acquire him for an even lower price of INR 2 crores.
Coming into the IPL 2025, when the star player Rashid Khan was struggling to be back to his best, Kishore silently did the job for his franchise. He bagged 19 wickets in 15 matches this season at an economy of 9.25. After producing a great show in the latest season, Kishore might ask the franchise for his release for a higher bid opportunity in the IPL 2026 auction.
The young wicketkeeper-batter Anuj Rawat was acquired by INR 3.40 crores by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of IPL 2022. He played 22 matches for the team across three seasons and scored 318 runs. After his release from the Men in Red squad, the southpaw was roped in by GT for his base price of INR 30 lakhs in the latest IPL auction.
But the franchise did not play him in any of their 15 fixtures of the IPL 2025. However, the batter is currently showcasing a blazing form in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. The 25-year-old has notched up 232 runs at a blistering strike rate of 184.13, including three fifty-plus scores, in the regional T20 league so far.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.