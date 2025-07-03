3 Options For KKR Captaincy If Ajinkya Rahane Is Released Before IPL 2026 Auction

KKR finished eighth in the IPL 2025 table

Ajinkya Rahane’s tenure as Kolkata Knight Riders was riddled with too many complexities. The Mumbai red-ball captain was fresh off a superb campaign in the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) where he finished as the top-scorer for champions Mumbai with 469 from eight innings at an average of 58 and a strike rate of 164.

He had to captain a side that looked settled on the paper but was riddled with a title-win lethargy and dearly missed the talismanic captaincy of Shreyas Iyer who moved to Punjab Kings after a public spat with the KKR management.

He began the season with a brilliant 56 off 31 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and scored two fifties against Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans and three more 30-plus scores.

Even though his form was better than most of the batters in the KKR line-up, Rahane was unable to hit the high of his SMAT 2024 campaign.

Leading a team which didn’t have the majority of the leadership group from the title-winning season, including batting coach Gautam Gambhir, proved to be a difficult task for Rahane.

An abandoned game followed by a humiliating capitulation against Punjab Kings while chasing 111 took the life out of KKR’s campaign as they finished the season at eighth in the table.

It might be a brief stay for Rahane, who was brought in for his experience and form while acting as a bridge before KKR names their next captain. They might pick some options at the auction. But here are three names from within the current squad that KKR will look at if Rahane is released into the IPL 2026 auction.

All matches (40) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 PAL – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – MDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Saint George’s Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – INA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 LEX – TGS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB – MR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 GG – MR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – SOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG – DID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George’s Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – HAM-W – Fixtures Standings

Venkatesh Iyer

The most likely option for KKR’s long-term plan after he was named as the vice-captain for the IPL 2025. In order to give him the promotion, KKR also shelled out INR 23.75 crore for the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder in the auction. Even though he has hit a terrible slump with just 142 runs from seven innings, KKR are likely to put faith in the 30-year-old to lead them into the future.

Rinku Singh

After many years of looking for Andre Russell’s successor, KKR locked in on Rinku Singh in 2018 and has managed to keep the left-hander in their books for seven seasons now. Rinku has benefited hugely from an environment that has put him on the national team’s reckoning and brought him the closest to becoming an official world champion in 2024.

ALSO READ:

The 27-year-old is now a regular in the national team at No.6 in T20Is and being handed the reins of KKR might be that offer Rinku can’t refuse.

Varun Chakravarthy

A surprise pick for sure, considering the Tamil Nadu spinner has had a start-stop career. But there are very few players in T20 cricket with the game-reading skills like Varun. Even for an underwhelming IPL 2025, the spinner has 17 wickets at an average of 22 and an economy of 7.66. He has the experience of leading teams in the Tamil Nadu Premier League which should come in handy if KKR are to consider an alternative option for captaincy in 2026. Even though he might not be a long-term option, his current form put Varun above other experienced players.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.