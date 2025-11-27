3 Players CSK Can Target To Replace Ravindra Jadeja at IPL 2026 Auction.

CSK traded Ravindra Jadeja to Rajasthan Royals.

Ravindra Jadeja was one of the two players traded to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gave him and Sam Curran to get Sanju Samson and left a big void in the squad. Jadeja was one of their settled options in the side, and his departure will be hard to fill.

It’s a mini auction, so the options for CSK will be limited as they look to find suitable alternatives. They will be forced to look at the overseas market, as not many quality Indian all-rounders will be available. The solid ones were already sold in the mega auction.

We look at three players who can replace Ravindra Jadeja in the IPL 2026 auction.

Akeal Hosein

Akeal Hosein might be the most obvious choice for CSK in the IPL 2026 auction. He is among the most skilled left-arm spinners in T20 cricket at the moment, someone who can also bowl in the powerplay. He plays for various sister franchises of CSK and has done well for them.

Recently, Akeal has also worked on his batting and has become a better batter who can hit big shots in the lower order. He might not be as skilled as Jadeja, but the value he provides is immense. Not many might go after him in the auction, and CSK can get a decent option at a reasonable price.

George Linde

George Linde might be an underrated pick in the auction. Linde is also a left-arm pacer who mostly bowls stump line and can give accurate overs. He is not a big wicket-taker, but the value he provides as an economical bowler will be more than handy.

Linde is also a big hitter who can whack pacers and can be flexible with his batting position. His batting expertise is higher than Akeal’s, and he showed glimpses of brilliance in SA20. Teams haven’t shown much interest in him before, but CSK have the opportunity to grab a solid all-rounder.

Tanush Kotian

While not a left-arm spinner, Tanush Kotian is still a useful pick for CSK. They often want a finger spinner who can bowl in the powerplay and can opt for Kotian. He has seen a significant rise as an all-rounder in recent times.

Kotian has been an accurate spinner and understands how to bowl tight overs by cramping the batters. His T20 economy rate of 6.39 suggests his utility, and he has still taken 33 wickets at 20.03 runs apiece. As a batter, Kotian needs ample improvement, but recent signs are encouraging.

