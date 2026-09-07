3 Prominent Players Likely in Delhi Capitals Release List For IPL 2027

The franchise finished sixth in the IPL 2026 season, and there will again be plenty of talks about who could be added to the Delhi Capitals release list. The last time they qualified for the playoffs was way back in 2021, and since then, they have not finished in the top four.

There is a lot of work to do for them ahead of the IPL 2027 auction. However, before that, they have already made some big changes. They traded their spinner Kuldeep Yadav to Lucknow Super Giants and brought back Rishabh Pant from LSG in the trade.

Now, their focus will be on how to rebuild the squad. For that, they will first have to decide which players to keep and which players to release.

Here are the 3 prominent players likely in Delhi Capitals release list ahead of IPL 2027 auction.

Dushmantha Chameera

Dushmantha Chameera could be one of the players who may end up on the Delhi Capitals release list. He was retained for INR 75 lakh ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. However, he got to play only two matches in the season.

This was due to the heavy overseas competition in the squad, as the franchise already had Mitchell Starc and Kyle Jamieson as two other pace options.

It was very difficult for Chameera to make his way into the playing XI, and since only four overseas players could play, he had to sit out.

If the franchise releases him, only INR 75 lakh will be added to their purse, but they will get an extra overseas slot, which they can use to strengthen another area.

Karun Nair

Karun Nair was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 50 lakh in the IPL 2025 auction. He played eight matches in the 2025 season and scored 198 runs. He got only two matches in 2026, where he scored 18 runs. His form has dipped, and he could not make the impact that the franchise had hoped for.

For now, KL Rahul is the only Indian batter in the squad who has been in excellent form and someone the team can rely on. There is a possibility that Delhi Capitals could include Karun Nair in their release list and target a reliable Indian batter who can solve their top-order problems.

Pathum Nissanka

Pathum Nissanka, Sri Lanka’s top-order batter, was purchased by DC for INR 4 crore in the IPL 2026 auction. With Ben Duckett withdrawing from the tournament to focus on international cricket, there were huge expectations from Nissanka in the DC camp. He played 10 matches throughout the season and scored 278 runs at an average of 27.80 and a strike rate of 158.85. The batter could only score two 50+ scores.

Now, ahead of the IPL 2027 auction, there will be a lot of talks about whether to retain him or release him. If they include him in the Delhi Capitals release list, they will get INR 4 crore in their purse and an extra overseas slot.

Likely Full Delhi Capitals Release List

Dushmantha Chameera

Karun Nair

Pathum Nissanka

Prithvi Shaw

Tripurana Vijay

Ajay Mandal

Abishek Porel

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