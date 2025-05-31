3 Punjab Kings Players Who Can Pose a Serious Challenge to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 

Punjab Kings are coming on the back of a loss against the finalists, RCB.

After enduring an annihilation in Qualifier 1, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will have another shot at reaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) final for the first time in 11 years. They will face the challenge of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad.

Coming off a crushing defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where they were bowled out for 101, one could say Punjab Kings will be demoralised. But lack of confidence has never been an issue for the PBKS captain, Shreyas Iyer. They will also take encouragement from the fact that they have already beaten MI in the final group fixture. Ahead of Sunday’s blockbuster clash, we take a look at three Punjab Kings players who could pose a serious threat to the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2.

Punjab Kings to bank on Josh Inglis in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

The last time these two teams met, Josh Inglis produced a match-winning performance to help his side secure a top-two spot. The Aussie batter struck 73 runs in 42 deliveries, laced with nine fours and three maximums.

It was a sublime knock by Inglis as he played Jasprit Bumrah and co. with great ease. Overall, he has scored 201 runs in nine innings at an average of nearly 29 while striking at 158. He is one of their better players against pace bowling and exceptionally skilled at handling spinners. Batting at number three, he will pose a big threat to the former champions.

ALSO READ:

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has been a key figure in Punjab Kings’ success this season. He has taken 18 wickets in 14 innings at an economy of 8.72 and a strike rate of 16.7. In the previous encounter versus MI, he took two wickets for 28 in four overs and conceded just three runs in the final over.

The left-arm pacer can swing the ball upfront. He will be vital against Rohit Sharma and Jonny Bairstow, both of whom are vulnerable against new-ball movement. He also has pretty good numbers against MI’s best batter, Suryakumar Yadav, having dismissed him twice. His ability to nail yorkers in death overs will also be crucial.

Harpreet Brar

Mumbai Indians have had a track record of struggles against left-arm orthodox spin. The team averages just 21.50 runs per wicket and has a run-rate of 8.60 – the sixth best. In Rohit, Bairstow, and Suryakumar Yadav, MI have three players in the top four who can be vulnerable against this bowling type. Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya do not have great numbers either.

For all of the above-mentioned reasons, Harpreet Brar could be a major factor in this game. He has been in pretty good form, picking up 10 wickets in seven games at a strike rate of 13.7. There’s a good chance Brar will have to bowl in the powerplay, and he could turn the match in Punjab Kings’ favour.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.