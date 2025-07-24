3 RCB Players Who Should Ask For A Release To Get Better Bids At IPL 2026 Auction

RCB clinched their maiden IPL title in 2025.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended their 18-year Indian Premier League (IPL) drought, beating Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the final at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB had a nearly perfect IPL 2025 season, with almost every player standing up when required. While Bengaluru initially struggled to win at home, the franchise emerged triumphant in every away game. This made RCB the first team in the last 18 seasons to win all of their away games in a season.
However, the upcoming IPL 2026 auction might see a few RCB players moving out for an opportunity to explore the open market, both for better game time and potentially richer contracts. Three players might opt for a better prospect, considering they didn’t start in the first playing XI. Here are three RCB players who could consider asking for a release ahead of IPL 2026.
Romario Shepherd provided the balance to RCB that the franchise had been seeking for a long time. Shepherd offered power-hitting ability down the order and control with the ball in the middle overs. The right-hand batter amassed 70 runs in just three innings, averaging 35.0, striking at a whopping 291.66. During the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Shepherd recorded the fastest IPL fifty by an RCB batter, smashing a half-century off just 14 balls. His brisk knock proved to be the difference as the hosts won by just two runs. He also bowled a crucial overs for RCB, taking six wickets in seven innings, averaging 25.16.
However, Shepherd wasn’t part of the first playing XI. The Windies all-rounder replaced out-of-form Liam Livingstone, who had a miserable IPL 2025 season. Additionally, the 30-year-old was roped in by the Royal Challengers on his base price of INR 1.5 Crores. But with a growing reputation in franchise leagues across the globe, including Major League Cricket (MLC) where he starred with bat and ball, Shepherd could spark a bidding war among teams in need of a lower-order power-hitter who can chip in with overs.
Bethell, England’s another promising all-rounder, made his debut across formats within just two months last year. He grabbed the attention of franchises following an exceptional outing during his debut Test series against New Zealand. He earned his maiden IPL contract when RCB roped in the all-rounder for INR 2.60 crores. However, the 21-year-old all-rounder was found underutilised in the RCB setup. He warmed the bench for almost the entire season, getting only two opportunities to feature in the playing XI. While he made an impact with the bat, he didn’t bowl a single over. Bethell scored 67 runs in two innings, including a quick-fire fifty, striking at an impressive 171.79.
But his limited appearances came at the expense of his compatriot Phil Salt’s injury. After RCB aimed to retain nearly the same core ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, the southpaw might seek better opportunities, where he gets to play more matches. His ability to contribute in all three aspects – batting, bowling and fielding- may make him a hot pick in the upcoming auction. His performances at the international level, where he averages 40 with the bat and 27 with the ball, make him a valuable asset.
A domestic stalwart with vast experience, Swapnil Singh was ignored, with management preferring Krunal Pandya ahead of him. After appearing in seven matches in 2024, the southpaw bowling all-rounder didn’t feature in a single game in the IPL 2025 season. With RCB preferring the likes of Suyash Sharma and looking to invest in youngsters, the 34-year-old found himself completely sidelined. Swapnil, with his skillset, left-arm orthodox with batting ability, could find a place in IPL teams hunting for more opportunities. He might not fetch crores, but a base-price bid from other franchise’s who are exploring spin bowling options could give him the chance to reboot his IPL career.
