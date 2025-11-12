3 Spinners That Could Be a Part Of the CSK 2026 Auction Strategy

This is only the second trade for CSK in their history in the IPL.

In the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) history in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ravindra Jadeja trade to Rajasthan Royals (RR) is only their second trade, after the first one being Robin Uthappa. Having said that, the trade comes with its own implications, and as a result, the CSK 2026 auction strategy is where all eyes will turn to ahead of the next season.

The trade gives the Men in Yellow a huge chunk of what they would have been looking for to add in the CSK 2026 auction strategy. A wicketkeeper-batter of the highest quality, with an added quality of leadership, would have been their first box to tick at the auction. That being out of the way, the five-time champions are left with some bigger issues to deal with at the auction table.

With Ravichandran Ashwin calling time on his IPL career earlier this year and Jadeja leaving the franchise, it leaves CSK with close to no spinners. Effectively, 20-year-old Noor Ahmad becomes their most experienced spinner. Here are three spinners that could be a part of the CSK 2026 auction strategy.

Akeal Hosein

Akeal Hosein has vast experience playing in franchise-based leagues around the globe. He was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2023. However, he was never utilised to his maximum potential as he played a solitary game. One of the biggest reasons to go hard at Akeal Hosein as a part of the CSK 2026 auction strategy would be because he is a part of the Texas Super Kings (TSK) in the Major League Cricket (MLC). In seven matches this year, the left-handed bowler scalped 10 wickets at an impressive economy of 4.80.

CSK would benefit from acquiring the services of Akeal Hosein, considering his exploits with the new ball. The 34-year-old can get the ball to drift in to the right-hander, which is a fantastic skill to have for a slow left-arm spinner. He could be useful in the power play on tricky surfaces in Chepauk.

Manimaran Siddharth

Manimaran Siddharth burst onto the scene when he scalped the wicket of Virat Kohli in 2024 in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fixture. After the game, head coach Justin Langer was all praises for the youngster. In eight First-class appearances, he has already sent the batter back on 30 occasions, which speaks volumes about his skills. To add to that, he has been a force to reckon with for Tamil Nadu cricket in List A and T20 format too.

Though he has played only five matches in the IPL so far, taking three wickets for LSG, his potential is on the roof. If LSG release him, the Men in Yellow would add the 27-year-old to the CSK 2026 auction strategy.

Liam Dawson

The English bowling all-rounder has not been a part of the IPL yet, but surely has the potential to attract a lot of bids. Considering his skill set, Liam Dawson could be one of the prime contenders to be in the CSK 2026 auction strategy ahead of the coveted auction. Though he hasn’t played the IPL, the 25-year-old has a rich resume with respect to some of the greatest franchise leagues around the globe.

More than anything, his slow left-arm spin can help CSK navigate their way through the middle-overs. Considering their home venue, the Men in Yellow would make plans for the CSK 2026 auction strategy to revolve around good spin-bowling options. And that being said, Liam Dawson is one of the players to look forward to in the IPL 2026 auction.

