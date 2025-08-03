3 Teams That Could Trade KL Rahul From Delhi Capitals Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Rahul is a quality player and can keep the wickets, making him a complete package.
KL Rahul found a new team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction when Delhi Capitals (DC) bought him for INR 14 crore. He again did several roles for the Capitals, starting in the middle order before moving to the top. Overall, he scored 539 runs at an average of 53.90 and a 149.72 strike rate in 13 innings, including three fifties and a century.
136/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
66/6
162/1
Rugby CC beat Gaming CC by 96 runs
64/0
61/8
Sloggers won by 10 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
159/9
57/4
Nabajyoti Club beat City Cricket Club by 24 runs (D/L) method
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
116/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
111/9
71/10
Melaka beat Pahang by 40 runs
97/0
93/10
Selangor beat Kelantan by 10 wickets
90/10
91/9
Putrajaya beat Penang by 1 wickets
127/0
123/10
Perak beat Sarawak by 10 wickets
170/5
167/6
Marlins beat Rockets by 5 wickets
154/8
155/5
Marlins beat Rays by 5 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
111/7
177/3
–
–
135/8
133/9
West Indies won by 2 wickets
–
–
100/1
157/6
–
–
–
–
However, there have been a few trade rumours around him, with several franchises reportedly interested in getting him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Rahul is a quality player and can keep the wickets, making him a complete package. No wonder teams wanting wicketkeeper-batters are mostly inclined to get him.
We check three franchises that might be interested in getting him via trade before IPL 2026.
If there’s any team that desperately needs a player like KL Rahul, it’s the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They had among the weakest wicketkeeping departments, with players like Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz failing to make a lasting impact. Hence, KKR would want an Indian option in this area.
Rahul can be flexible with his batting position. But there’s an opening spot vacant at KKR, and he can open with Sunil Narine. Further, he can keep the wickets and solve two problems simultaneously. He will save an overseas slot, which KKR can utilise in other crucial positions where they have loopholes.
ALSO READ:
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought Ishan Kishan for a whopping INR 11.25 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He started the season on a high note. However, his form tapered off soon, and Kishan had an underwhelming run with the willow. Furthermore, he looked like a misfit in SRH’s setup, as his best comes at the top only.
Hence, SRH can look for alternatives, and they can rope in KL Rahul, who is more flexible with his position and can ace the No.3 role. He is equally good against pace and spin and can also keep the wickets if required. Rahul has shown a change in approach lately, and he can adapt to the conditions by batting at a higher strike rate for the Orange Army.
If reports are to be believed, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are highly interested in KL Rahul. The reason is understandable – they want a perfect successor for MS Dhoni. Hence, CSK would hope to get an experienced batter, and Rahul ticks that box.
They tried to buy him in the previous auction but had to back off at the end due to budget constraints. However, they will release several players to free some budget after an underwhelming season and can include Rahul. He can open the innings with Ayush Mhatre if CSK decide to continue Ruturaj Gaikwad at No.3 and ask him to do the wicketkeeping duties once MS hangs his boots.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.