3 Teams That Could Target Akash Deep At IPL 2026 Auction if LSG Release Him

He scalped only three wickets in six matches in the IPL 2025.
Star Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Akash Deep Singh is currently on India’s Test tour of England and is enjoying a great form with the red ball so far. But the 28-year-old could not produce a similar performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. After his three-year stint with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the Lucknow Super Giants acquired him for a huge amount of INR 8 crore ahead of the latest season.
105/9
76/3
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
But the bowler managed to scalp only three wickets in six matches at a high economy of 12.05. Out of his four-edition appearances so far, the best came out in his debut IPL season, when he bagged five wickets in as many matches for RCB at an economy of 10.88. However, some IPL franchises may look to acquire the pacer in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction after his stunning six-wicket haul in the second innings of the Edgbaston Test, following a four-fer in the first innings.
Let’s take a look at three other IPL teams, who might look to add Akash Deep to their squad if LSG releases him ahead of the IPL 2026.
The IPL 2008 champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), have had a poor run in the IPL 2025. Due to a few botched chases, the Men in Pink finished the season in ninth place. They managed to win only four out of their 14 league-stage fixtures in the tournament. However, the team might consider releasing pacer Tushar Deshpande ahead of the IPL 2026.
RR acquired the pacer for a huge amount of INR 6.50 crore. But the 30-year-old had an average season with just nine wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 10.63. Another pacer Akash Madhwal, whom they brought in for INR 1.20 crore, managed to scalp four wickets in as many matches, at a high economy of 11.07.
ALSO READ:
The IPL 2016 champions, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), won six and lost seven matches to finish their IPL 2025 campaign in sixth place. The Men in Orange included veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami in their squad for a huge amount of INR 10 crore in the previous auction. But the former Gujarat Titans bowler could not get back to his best after coming back from an ankle injury, which sidelined him from action since the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 Final.
This may propel the franchise to release him ahead of the upcoming season, as he scalped only six wickets in nine matches at a high economy of 11.23. They might look to bring in Akash Deep to pair up with pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who showed a stunning form in the latest IPL season. The former RR pacer took 11 wickets in seven matches at an impressive economy of 7.34.
The latest edition runners-up, Punjab Kings (PBKS), have had a stunning outing throughout the tournament. But a six-run defeat against RCB in the IPL 2025 Final restricted them from claiming their maiden title in the league. However, PBKS might also look for an Indian pacer as the bowling partner of youngster Arshdeep Singh. The 26-year-old continued his brilliant run in the cash-rich league to scalp a total of 21 wickets in 17 matches at an economy of 8.88.
The franchise also played two of their squad picks, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Yash Thakur, in two fixtures of the IPL 2025. Vyshak bagged four wickets in five matches at an economy of 10.65, while Yash took one in his two appearances at an expensive economy of 12.15.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.