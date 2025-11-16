3 Teams That Could Target Andre Russell in the IPL 2026 Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 retention deadline closed on 15 November, and one of the biggest and most surprising names to be released was Andre Russell, as he was part of the KKR released players 2026 list.

This was a surprising and shocking move from Kolkata Knight Riders because Russell had been their match winner for more than a decade. However, his dip in performance in IPL 2025 might be the reason for his release. He played 13 matches, scored 167 runs at an average of 18.55, and took only eight wickets in nine innings.

Now he will be available in the IPL 2026 auction. Many teams are likely to target him because of his all-round abilities. So let’s look at the three teams that could go after Andre Russell in the IPL 2026 auction.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

It was surprising and even shocking when Andre Russell was released by KKR on the IPL 2026 retention deadline day. He had been with the franchise for 11 seasons, joining in 2014 and staying until 2025. However, being released does not mean KKR cannot buy him back.

Last auction, they released Venkatesh Iyer but picked him again, and the same could happen with Russell. Given that he has been a match-winner for KKR, the franchise might be tempted to bring him back. With the highest purse of INR 64.3 crore for the auction, it could actually work in KKR’s favour.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings could be another team that targets Andre Russell in the IPL 2026 auction. Before the retention deadline, CSK traded Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan Royals, which means they have lost two key all-rounders. They have retained Jamie Overton and Shivam Dube, but they still need someone who can finish games with the bat and bowl pace in the middle and death overs.

For that role, there are very few better options than Andre Russell in the auction market. With a remaining purse of INR 43.4 crore and nine slots to fill, Russell could definitely be one of CSK’s main targets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad have the third highest purse for the IPL 2026 auction. They have retained most of their players from the previous season but have released players like Abhinav Manohar, who was bought for the finishing role with the bat but couldn’t perform. Since that role is still vacant for SRH, Andre Russell could be a strong option to fill the gap.

Having him in the squad would solve multiple issues. He can finish games with the bat and has also proven that he performs well in the death overs with the ball. If you look at their overseas lineup including Russell if they buy him, it could be Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins and Andre Russell, which would be one of the best overseas combinations in the playing XI.

