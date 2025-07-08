3 Teams That Could Target Blessing Muzarabani After RCB Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

He joined RCB's squad as a temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi in IPL 2025.

Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as a temporary replacement for South African seamer Lungi Ngidi. He replaced the latter for his preparatory camp ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final, which clashed with the IPL’s schedule after a one-week postponement due to the political conflicts between India and Pakistan.

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK 116/10 INA 168/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL 69/2 BAN – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 BUL-W 132/4 GRC-W 176/2 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 GRC-W – SBA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW 188/2 HAST 123/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST 123/4 OSTG 119/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST 138/6 ATPG 139/6 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 125/7 91YC 131/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 132/6 NVR 85/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 GUE – JER 13/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – GUE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR 48/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – SUL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – MECS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB 296/4 THUO 115/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 164/7 MR 109/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO – MB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – MINY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 137/8 VMK 138/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR 1/0 MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – PTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 AMW – IYH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – ESS-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 BRB-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings

The Men in Red acquired him for INR 75 lakhs, but he did not feature in any of the franchise’s last few games of the recently concluded season. However, IPL 2025 champions, RCB, will have to release the 28-year-old ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. As they had signed him only as a temporary replacement, there will be no retention option for the Zimbabwean player.

Let’s take a look at three other IPL teams, who might look to add the pacer to their squad after RCB releases him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Punjab Kings

The IPL 2025 runners-up, Punjab Kings (PBKS), have had a stunning season in the IPL 2025. A fierce run throughout the tournament helped them to appear in the final of this cash-rich league after a decade, since the IPL 2014. However, the team once again could not cross the line to end their 17-year-long drought for the elusive IPL title. RCB defeated PBKS by just six runs in an enthralling IPL 2025 Final.

However, the Kings have already built a strong squad with whom they can again give it a shot in the next edition. But the management may look to release Xavier Bartlett ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The IPL debutant from Australia scalped two wickets in four matches at an economy of 9.60.

Rajasthan Royals

The inaugural edition champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), have had a dismal season in the IPL 2025. After botching several easy victories, they finished the season in ninth place, with only four wins out of 14 league-stage fixtures. RR would look to find the loopholes in their squad before heading into the IPL 2026 auction. They might release Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi and South African Kwena Maphaka ahead of the next IPL season.

ALSO READ:

Farooqi could not manage to scalp a wicket in his five matches of this season with a high economy of 12.35. Maphaka also failed to better his stats in his limited opportunities during the IPL 2025. After scalping one wicket in two matches for the Mumbai Indians (MI) at an expensive economy of 14.83 in the previous season, the 19-year-old replicated a similar performance for RR with a slight improvement in his economy of 10.80.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals (DC) have also had a struggling season in the IPL 2025. After four back-to-back wins to start off the domestic T20 league, the team lost their winning momentum and only managed three victories out of their next 10 fixtures.

DC may look to strengthen their bowling unit by including Muzarabani in their squad from the IPL 2026 player auction. After acquiring T. Natarajan for a huge amount of INR 10.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, they only played him in one match, where he bowled three overs and went for an expensive economy rate of 16.33. Their foreign pacer Dushmantha Chameera also had an average outing with four wickets in six matches at an economy of 11.40.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.