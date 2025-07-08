3 Teams That Could Target Blessing Muzarabani After RCB Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

He joined RCB's squad as a temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi in IPL 2025.
Zimbabwean pacer Blessing Muzarabani joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as a temporary replacement for South African seamer Lungi Ngidi. He replaced the latter for his preparatory camp ahead of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final, which clashed with the IPL’s schedule after a one-week postponement due to the political conflicts between India and Pakistan.
–
–
116/10
168/10
Indonesia beat South Korea by 52 runs
–
–
–
–
69/2
–
132/4
176/2
Greece Women beat Bulgaria Women by 44 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
188/2
123/7
Gent Wolves beat Hasselt Titans by 65 runs
123/4
119/6
Hasselt Titans beat Ostend Tigers by 6 wickets
138/6
139/6
Antwerp Giants beat Liege Stallions by 4 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
125/7
131/6
91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 6 runs
132/6
85/10
Bud Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 47 runs (VJD method)
–
–
–
–
–
13/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
48/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
296/4
115/9
Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 181 runs
164/7
109/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
137/8
138/4
Villianur Mohit Kings beat Ruby White Town Legends by 6 wickets
1/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
The Men in Red acquired him for INR 75 lakhs, but he did not feature in any of the franchise’s last few games of the recently concluded season. However, IPL 2025 champions, RCB, will have to release the 28-year-old ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. As they had signed him only as a temporary replacement, there will be no retention option for the Zimbabwean player.
Let’s take a look at three other IPL teams, who might look to add the pacer to their squad after RCB releases him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
The IPL 2025 runners-up, Punjab Kings (PBKS), have had a stunning season in the IPL 2025. A fierce run throughout the tournament helped them to appear in the final of this cash-rich league after a decade, since the IPL 2014. However, the team once again could not cross the line to end their 17-year-long drought for the elusive IPL title. RCB defeated PBKS by just six runs in an enthralling IPL 2025 Final.
However, the Kings have already built a strong squad with whom they can again give it a shot in the next edition. But the management may look to release Xavier Bartlett ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The IPL debutant from Australia scalped two wickets in four matches at an economy of 9.60.
The inaugural edition champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR), have had a dismal season in the IPL 2025. After botching several easy victories, they finished the season in ninth place, with only four wins out of 14 league-stage fixtures. RR would look to find the loopholes in their squad before heading into the IPL 2026 auction. They might release Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi and South African Kwena Maphaka ahead of the next IPL season.
ALSO READ:
Farooqi could not manage to scalp a wicket in his five matches of this season with a high economy of 12.35. Maphaka also failed to better his stats in his limited opportunities during the IPL 2025. After scalping one wicket in two matches for the Mumbai Indians (MI) at an expensive economy of 14.83 in the previous season, the 19-year-old replicated a similar performance for RR with a slight improvement in his economy of 10.80.
Delhi Capitals (DC) have also had a struggling season in the IPL 2025. After four back-to-back wins to start off the domestic T20 league, the team lost their winning momentum and only managed three victories out of their next 10 fixtures.
DC may look to strengthen their bowling unit by including Muzarabani in their squad from the IPL 2026 player auction. After acquiring T. Natarajan for a huge amount of INR 10.75 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, they only played him in one match, where he bowled three overs and went for an expensive economy rate of 16.33. Their foreign pacer Dushmantha Chameera also had an average outing with four wickets in six matches at an economy of 11.40.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.